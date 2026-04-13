Trump Fires Judges Who Blocked Deportations of Pro-Palestine Students

Patel told The Boston Globe that she was not sure if her ruling in Öztürk’s case had affected her tenure.

The White House has made it all too clear that immigration is a top priority for Donald Trump’s second term legacy. Under ex-Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Justice Department massively reshifted its resources towards arresting and prosecuting non-criminal immigrants, dropping tens of thousands of criminal probes in the process.

Immigration court is the final step of that process before the Trump administration can legally thrust the people out of the country, though the admin has not seemed to understand the limitations of the law. Instead, the DOJ has attempted to ram cases through the system in an attempt to meet the White House’s demands, placing an enormous and unusual burden on America’s judges.