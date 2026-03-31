Bondi Dropped Thousands of Criminal Probes to Investigate Immigrants

The bulk of the shuttered files were closed without prosecution, and had been referred to the DOJ by different law enforcement agencies under different presidential administrations. Some were the result of yearslong investigations helmed by the FBI or the DEA.

The process began immediately after Attorney General Pam Bondi was confirmed by the Senate in February 2025. That month alone, the DOJ declined nearly 11,000 cases, marking the most it had done so at once since at least 2004, and nearly doubling the previous high, when more than 6,500 cases were dismissed in September 2019 (during Trump’s first administration).

The shift in priorities is an indication that “making America safe again” is not necessarily as much of a goal for the current administration as Trump has promised. At the president’s direction, federal authorities have arrested thousands of noncriminal immigrants across the country. The administration has claimed that the subjects of its deportation purge are the “worst of the worst”—including “murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists.”