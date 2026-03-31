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Bondi Dropped Thousands of Criminal Probes to Investigate Immigrants

Most of the closed cases were investigating terrorism, white-collar crime, drugs, and other offenses.

Attorney General Pam Bondi gestures while speaking to reporters
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

The Justice Department dropped thousands of criminal cases last year in an attempt to reorient its efforts—almost singularly—toward winning convictions in cases involving immigrants.

Altogether, America’s top law enforcement agency closed some 23,000 criminal cases in the first six months of Donald Trump’s term, which involved investigations into terrorism, white-collar crimes, and drugs, while prosecuting 32,000 new immigration cases, ProPublica reported Tuesday.

The bulk of the shuttered files were closed without prosecution, and had been referred to the DOJ by different law enforcement agencies under different presidential administrations. Some were the result of yearslong investigations helmed by the FBI or the DEA.

The process began immediately after Attorney General Pam Bondi was confirmed by the Senate in February 2025. That month alone, the DOJ declined nearly 11,000 cases, marking the most it had done so at once since at least 2004, and nearly doubling the previous high, when more than 6,500 cases were dismissed in September 2019 (during Trump’s first administration).

The shift in priorities is an indication that “making America safe again” is not necessarily as much of a goal for the current administration as Trump has promised. At the president’s direction, federal authorities have arrested thousands of noncriminal immigrants across the country. The administration has claimed that the subjects of its deportation purge are the “worst of the worst”—including “murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists.”

But demanding the DOJ hyperfixate on immigration (a civil issue that has historically been handled by the courts) has come at a cost to investigating and prosecuting actual crime. Over the last year, the DOJ has declined more than 1,000 terrorism cases, more than other administrations, per ProPublica.

The result has been a crushing blow to agency morale, according to DOJ officials. Federal prosecutor Joseph Gerbasi spent years working on the agency’s Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section to challenge fentanyl suppliers in India and China before Bondi ordered him to abandon his work.

“All of the building blocks of what would become successful prosecutions were pulled out,” Gerbasi told ProPublica. The career prosecutor retired as the section’s acting deputy chief in March 2025, just weeks into Bondi’s tenure. Gerbasi had worked for the DOJ for 28 years.

He’s not alone: Thousands of lawyers have quit the agency, or been forced out, as Bondi carries out the Trumpian overhaul.

Bondi’s decision to halt the work had an “overwhelming deflating effect on morale,” Gerbasi said.

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Trump’s Budget Is About to Force Hundreds of Hospitals to Close

Medicaid cuts caused by Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill are putting in-person care access for millions of people at risk.

Donald Trump stands on an airport tarmac
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s sweeping cuts to Medicaid are putting more than 440 hospitals at risk of closure, which could sever care from millions of Americans.

Public Citizen, a government watchdog, reported Tuesday that 446 hospitals were at a heightened risk of closure due to the president’s behemoth budget bill, which will cut an estimated $911 billion from Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, over the next 10 years.

These are hospitals that receive more than 20 percent of their revenue from low-income government programs such as Medicaid and CHIP, and have operated on a negative profit margin between 2022 and 2024. They account for 68,986 beds and employ approximately 275,458 direct patient care workers, not including nonmedical workers.

The hospitals endangered by the president’s bill serve poorer communities with a higher percentage of Hispanic and Black populations than other hospitals. At-risk hospitals served communities that had 7 percent more Hispanic and 4 percent more Black people than other hospitals. Nearly 20 percent of at-risk hospitals served high-poverty areas.

Many of these hospitals hold special Medicaid designations indicating how essential they are to the communities they serve. For example, 19 percent of the at-risk hospitals identified were designated “Critical Access Hospitals,” which are 24/7 health care facilities that operate more than 35 miles from another hospital.

These cuts will hurt hospitals across 44 states, both red and blue. However, five blue states—New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Washington, and California—now have more than one-quarter of their hospitals at risk.

In rural communities, more people receive and rely on Medicaid coverage, meaning that rural hospitals—which already operate on razor-thin margins—will be forced to absorb skyrocketing rates of uncompensated care, according to the National Rural Health Association. Rather than shut their doors right away, rural hospitals will cut services and lay off staff, depriving patients of access to essential health care. Public Citizen identified 176 at-risk hospitals in rural areas.

Democratic lawmakers have previously warned that more than 300 rural hospitals are at risk of closure as a result of Trump’s Medicaid cuts. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers have seemed less than concerned about cutting services.

Approximately half of the hospitals in the United States are in urban areas, and Public Citizen has identified 267 urban hospitals that are also at risk of closure.

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American Journalist Snatched Off the Street in Baghdad

Shelly Kittleson, an American journalist covering the Middle East, has been kidnapped.

Shelly Kittleson wears a hijab and places her hand on her head as the sun beats down.
Screengrab/Shelly Kittleson on X
A photo of Shelly Kittleson posted on social media, said to have been taken on September 11, 2025.

American journalist Shelly Kittleson was kidnapped in broad daylight in Baghdad on Tuesday. The Iraqi Ministry of Interior stated that Kittleson, who has covered the Middle East for various outlets, was taken by “unknown individuals.”

“Security forces immediately launched an operation to apprehend the perpetrators, acting on precise intelligence and through intensive field operations, tracking the kidnappers’ movements. The pursuit resulted in the interception of a vehicle belonging to the kidnappers, which overturned as they attempted to escape. Security forces were able to arrest one of the suspects and seize one of the vehicles used in the crime,” the ministry reported.

The investigation to find the remaining perpetrators, and to free Kittleson, is ongoing.

Kittleson has written extensively for outlets like BBC World, Politico, Al-Monitor, and Foreign Policy. She was awarded the Premio Caravella award in Italy in 2017 for her war zone reporting.

“We are deeply alarmed by the kidnapping of Al-Monitor contributor Shelly Kittleson in Iraq on Tuesday,” Al-Monitor said in a statement. “We call for her safe and immediate release. We stand by her vital reporting from the region and call for her swift return to continue her important work.”

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Ted Cruz Chilling in Florida as Republicans Refuse to End Shutdown

Republicans don’t appear to understand the urgency of ending the government shutdown.

Senator Ted Cruz steps off Air Force One
Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Senator Ted Cruz steps off Air Force One upon arrival in Corpus Christi, Texas, on February 27, ahead of a planned speech by President Trump.

Senator Ted Cruz is jet-setting in tough times again.

TMZ spotted the Texas politician at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Tuesday, protected by a security detail composed of police officers, even as TSA agents aren’t being paid thanks to a partial government shutdown.

Screenshot X TMZ @TMZ 👀 EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz is in Ft. Lauderdale amid the government shutdown. http://tmz.me/5othSbC

Like several other Republican senators, Cruz hightailed it out of Washington, D.C., over the weekend, first heading to Houston before swinging by the CPAC convention in Dallas. His Florida trip is only the latest time Cruz has decided to take a vacation instead of looking out for his constituents.

In January, Cruz headed off to sunny Laguna Beach, California, as a major winter storm was set to hit Texas. Last July, Cruz was sightseeing in Athens during Texas’s deadly floods, and five years ago, he earned the moniker “Cancún Cruz” for heading to Mexico rather than sticking around to help with relief efforts as many in his state lost electricity during catastrophically low temperatures.

At least 246 people in Texas lost their lives during that winter storm in 2021, but Cruz doesn’t appear to have learned to at least try to act like he cares. Since many TSA agents aren’t being paid, travelers are dealing with long security lines across the country and the Trump administration has deployed ICE agents to stand around in airports and do nothing except intimidate immigrants.

Meanwhile, negotiations on how to resume funding the Department of Homeland Security and at least attempt to reform ICE are going nowhere. Cruz and fellow Republicans don’t seem all that concerned as they head to more relaxing destinations.

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Kristi Noem’s Husband Reportedly Likes to Cross-Dress as a Busty Woman

Bryon Noem isn’t exactly denying the report, or the photos.

Bryon Noem looks on as Kristi Noem testifies in Congress.
Heather Diehl/Getty Images
Bryon Noem, husband of former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, looks on as she testifies during a House Judiciary hearing, on March 4.

The Daily Mail has reported that Bryon Noem—husband of the proudly anti-LGBTQ former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—likes to dress in drag as a large-breasted woman in his spare time. Mr. Noem has not exactly denied the report. 

The piece, published on Tuesday, asserts that Noem was an active buyer and participant in the online “bimbofication” community, where he confessed he was into “huge, huge ridiculous boobs” according to one model, and allegedly sent at least $25,000 to different members of said community. The Daily Mail obtained multiple messages and selfie photos of a man who does look exactly like Mr. Noem donning fake breasts and pursing his lips.

According to messages seen by the conservative British tabloid, Bryon, under the  pseudonym “Jason Jackson,” had extensive text and audio contact with one model.

“How are your boobs?” he asked the model. “Would you ever go bigger?” When she sent him a topless photos of her breasts, “Jason” replied with his own, stuffing two large balloons in a crop top. 

“You turn me into a girl,” he said. “Should I put on leggings?” The PayPal account tied to the pseudonym shows multiple payments to the model between $500 and $1,000.

“He’d say, ‘I love my wife, I want to get better,’” the model said. “Then he’d disappear, come back, and start again.” 

X screenshot Daily Mail @DailyMail Secret double life of Kristi Noem's crossdressing husband Bryon: The pouting 'busty bimbo' photos and trove of explicit messages (photos of him wearing a beige crop top with balloon boobs, and a photo of him smiling next to Kristi Noem dressed in a tux)
X screenshot/Daily Mail @DailyMail

Bryon didn’t deny any of the photos or messages when The Daily Mail reached out to him. But he did deny endangering national security or making any comments about his wife. 

This development is deeply ironic given how homophobic and transphobic the bulk of the GOP is. Bryon’s actions are the kind of thing Republicans crusade against—and only expect godless liberals to do, not strong conservative fathers married to former Trump Cabinet members. 

The last time Bryon was in the news was when his wife was repeatedly questioned about her alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski while he sat right behind her at a congressional hearing.

Spokespersons for former Secretary Noem told The New York Post that she is “devastated” and “blindsided” by the news. 

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ICE Arrested Hundreds in Blue States. Here’s How Many Were Criminals.

The Department of Homeland Security keeps promising they’re getting rid of the “worst of the worst.”

People hold up a banner that says, "ICE out!" during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
An anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis

Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail that he would sic his deportation agenda on the “worst of the worst,” but that has not been the case.

Approximately 63 percent of the people arrested in Minnesota between December and February had no criminal record whatsoever, according to arrest data obtained by the Deportation Data Project.

During that period, federal agents cuffed more than 3,700 Minnesota residents, according to the dataset. But the numbers may still be higher: In early February, the Department of Homeland Security issued a memo claiming that agency officials had arrested more than 4,000 individuals in the state, emphasizing that the detainees included “murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members and terrorists.”

Just one in three of the arrestees actually had either a pending criminal conviction or pending charges, reported MPR News. The arrest data did not identify the exact charges against each individual.

The majority of those arrested in Minnesota were noncriminal immigrants. They were detained for civil immigration violations, such as overstayed visas, which have historically been handled through immigration courts in the U.S.

Some of the people arrested who had criminal histories were already incarcerated and taken directly from jail, rather than arrested during the street operations of ICE or CBP agents, reported MPR. Many of those taken from jail had not yet been convicted.

A similar story played out halfway across the country in Maine, where just 11 of nearly 200 people detained by Trump officials in January actually had a criminal record, according to federal data obtained Monday by the Bangor Daily News. The numbers suggest that the Trump administration made it a priority to target noncriminals: Roughly 80 percent of those arrested were detained on noncriminal immigration violations.

The Trump administration has repeatedly attempted to justify the mass arrests, insisting that the targets of their violent purge were horrific career criminals and that those protesting Washington’s overreach were domestic terrorists.

After agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in early January—the first of two U.S. citizens to be killed by federal forces occupying Minneapolis—White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt feigned confusion over the public backlash, playfully suggesting that she didn’t understand what the big hubbub was over the sweeping arrests.

Leavitt claimed that the people the administration was removing were “heinous murderers and rapists and criminals” who nobody in the country would want in their “neighborhood, in [their] community, around [their] children, and around [their] families.”

Months later, it’s clear that the Trump administration’s peremptory narrative was a lie. Just a fraction of the arrests were criminals in any sense of the word, while the vast majority were normal people living and working in Minnesota and Maine.

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Trump Deals Massive Blow to Economy With New Small Business Loan Rule

It seems Donald Trump will do anything to bully immigrants.

The seal of the Small Business Administration
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s administration will bar green card holders (read: legal, permanent residents) from receiving small business loans, threatening to further unravel the U.S. job market.

The Small Business Administration has barred green card holders from receiving SBA loans and will expand that policy to SBA-backed loans from private companies starting in April, the Associated Press reported Monday. Additionally, any business that is even partially owned by a green card holder will no longer be eligible for a small business loan.

Speaking at CPAC Saturday, SBA administrator Kelly Loeffler touted the end of “DEI lending” to “foreign nationals.” Of course, the individuals affected by the policy change are not foreign nationals but legal permanent residents who may have lived and worked for their entire lives in the United States.

The SBA’s blatantly racist policy is an extension of the administration’s nativist preference that is making the country poorer.

Immigrants are more likely to start businesses than those born in the U.S., and nearly half of Fortune 500 companies in 2025 were founded by immigrants or their children. SBA loans are an essential resource for foreign-born entrepreneurs because they typically accumulate low interest and do not require a strong credit history.

This policy will undoubtedly wreak havoc on state economies that rely on immigrant-run businesses. For example, 99 percent of new jobs in California come from small businesses, and immigrant entrepreneurs account for 40 percent of the state’s economy.

As part of the Trump administration’s sweeping crackdown on immigrants—both legal and undocumented—the SBA’s new policy threatens to further unravel the U.S. job market, which has reached its lowest hiring levels since April 2020.

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ICE Plans to Target Family Members of U.S. Marines Next

ICE is using heightened security amid the war on Iran to target military recruits’ family members.

Marine recruits listen to someone speaking
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Marine recruits cluster together at the recruit depot in Parris Island, South Carolina, in March 2022.

ICE agents will be staking out Marine Corps graduation events to find undocumented immigrants in the recruits’ families.

NBC News reports that REAL IDs, U.S. passports, or U.S. birth certificates are now required to access Marine bases as part of heightened security measures following the war in Iran. Anyone who travels to Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island in Beaufort, South Carolina, for graduation and family days this week without such documentation could be detained.

“Increased force protection measures” at the recruit depot means that “federal law enforcement personnel will be present at installation access points to conduct enhanced screening and lawful immigration status inquiries during recruit family and graduation days,” the Parris Island website states.

Screenshot of website
Screen grab/Website of Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

Graduation at Parris Island is on April 3, and family members are invited to visit the base beginning April 1 as recruits complete their 13-week boot camp. During their training period, Marine recruits aren’t allowed to see their families. This is the first time that federal agents will be there for immigration enforcement.

“While the Marine Corps routinely coordinates with federal partners on security matters, this is the first time in recent memory that federal law enforcement agencies have supported base access operations at Parris Island in this capacity,” a spokesperson for MCRD Parris Island told NBC.

The Department of Homeland Security contradicted the message, with a spokesperson telling NBC that “ICE will not be making arrests at the basic training graduation in Paris Island, SC.”

That’s not surprising, considering that sending ICE agents after the family members of military recruits is not a good look. But the Trump administration doesn’t normally care about where it sends its violent ICE agents, who can now be found at schools, churches, and even emergency rooms.

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Trump Couldn’t Have Picked a Worse Time to Reveal Presidential Library

Trump has revealed the plans for the gaudy monument to himself.

Rendering of a skyscraper near some palm trees.
Screen grab/@EricTrump on X

The Trump family has unveiled its AI-concept art plans for the Trump Presidential Library—a gratuitously ostentatious skyscraper in the middle of Miami that may feature at least two massive gold statues of the president. There will be massive outdoor patios with palm trees, full-size planes and fighter jets inside, a large ballroom, a replica of the Oval Office, and of course gold everywhere and on everything.

“FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here. Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at [The Trump Organization],” Eric Trump wrote Monday evening on X. “This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known. These images have never been seen by the public—until today. Enjoy!”

While no presidential library is some unassuming little building, most of them are nowhere near as gaudy as this one plans to be. And while these libraries are supposed to serve as archives and historical centers, it’s clear that this is just another monument to Trump—if the massive golden idols of himself didn’t make that abundantly clear.

“A golden statue in a temple where the faithful gather to worship their idol,” historian Rutger Berman wrote sarcastically. “But enough about the Book of Exodus—here’s Trump’s Presidential Library!”

Aside from the idolatry, the timing of this message—in the midst of the war of Iran, while Trump has his lowest approval ratings ever—couldn’t be more tone-deaf. Recent polling from Nate Silver shows President Trump with a brutal -17.4 net approval rating.

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Trump Voters Flood Far-Right Network With Angry Messages About Iran

Donald Trump’s war in Iran is increasingly unpopular among his base.

Donald Trump holds his hands out to the side and makes a weird face
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Trump voters across America are walking back their support for the president.

Conservative opposition to the war in Iran has poured into the pro-MAGA network Real America’s Voice. On Monday, host Jack Posobiec spent nearly 10 minutes reading mail from people who claimed they were walking away from the president over the unpopular military operation.

The letters included criticism that the war was “wasting tax dollars,” would likely halt the “likelihood of [Republican] success in the midterms,” and was a “complete betrayal and flip-flop” of Donald Trump’s “no new wars policy.”

“Cannot dispute the fact that the U.S. and Israel have clearly won this operation,” a viewer named Chuck said. “However, if there is a regime change that excludes the Ayatollahs and basically returns Iran to pre-1979, it will have been a loss. We can’t continue bombing campaigns every two years, wasting tax dollars.”

Other writers were more blunt, penning that the war is “the stupidest thing ever,” “the worst thing Trump has done,” and is “destroying MAGA.”

A good chunk of the letters focused on the economy and the soaring price of gas due to the various attacks on the Middle East’s oil reserves and processing equipment.

“Gas is $4 a gallon,” a viewer wrote.

“This economy will tank,” wrote another.

The ramifications of the war were “hurting the very people that Trump has fought for,” according to yet another disappointed viewer.

“I voted for Trump, and I want my vote back,” wrote one former supporter. Another noted that this campaign was “the opposite of what I voted for.”

“I’m going independent, but will likely never vote again,” one Republican wrote in a letter to the network.

So far, more than 1,937 people have been killed in Iran, including dozens of political leaders, according to Al Jazeera. At least 13 U.S. soldiers have also lost their lives in the war, and more than 300 have been wounded. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted Monday that the conflict would be resolved in the coming weeks, though military officials have indicated that the war could rage for months or even years.

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