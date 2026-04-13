Trump Sec. Gets Humiliating Fact-Check About Closing Forest Service

“I don’t have those talking points in front of me, but let me tell you this: the misinformation in the media,” Rollins said. “There is no closing of the Forest Service. We are moving it out of Washington, D.C. We are reheadquartering it in Salt Lake City, where it can be closer to the forests that it actually serves, and the people that those forests serve, most importantly.”

Rollins claimed it made no sense to have “thousands upon thousands” USDA employees based in Washington, but made no mention of the dozens of regional facilities she was planning to shutter.

BROOKE ROLLINS: That's incorrect. There's no one in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan that's getting reassigned to the East Coast



REPORTER: There's a Forest Service office that's closing in Houghton, Michigan



ROLLINS: I don't have that one in front of me. Any offices that are… pic.twitter.com/q7ll8aOnOh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2026

Another reporter pressed Rollins about whether USDA employees in the Upper Peninsula would be potentially reassigned to the East Coast. The UP is home to two national forests, the Ottawa and Hiawatha National Forests, that account for nearly two million acres of land.