Here’s What Trump Wants to Do With States’ Voter Rolls

The documents offer a clear trail of Trump administration officials working to share sensitive voter data with an external party in a covert arrangement.

While the messages were heavily redacted by the government prior to their release, at least one email illustrates the general tone between the unnamed organization and the government body as they shared password-protected information related to U.S. elections: “We live for this!” the conspiracy group wrote.

Most of the names and entities involved in the information exchanges were also redacted. Yet even still, the emails showcase how government officials moved to exchange sensitive federal data with regards to election-related activity.