Here’s What Trump Wants to Do With States’ Voter Rolls
Administration officials allegedly sought to weaponize voter data to influence elections.
Trump administration officials arranged to share sensitive voter information with an outside group keen on undermining America’s electoral process.
Documents first obtained by advocacy nonprofit Democracy Forward via public records requests reveal correspondence between DOGE personnel and a key organization that fueled the 2020 election conspiracy, detailing how voter data would be transferred between the two entities.
The documents offer a clear trail of Trump administration officials working to share sensitive voter data with an external party in a covert arrangement.
While the messages were heavily redacted by the government prior to their release, at least one email illustrates the general tone between the unnamed organization and the government body as they shared password-protected information related to U.S. elections: “We live for this!” the conspiracy group wrote.
Most of the names and entities involved in the information exchanges were also redacted. Yet even still, the emails showcase how government officials moved to exchange sensitive federal data with regards to election-related activity.
“The Trump-Vance administration continues to hide what it is doing with Americans’ personal data, who it has unlawfully shared it with, and why,” Democracy Forward President and CEO Skye Perryman told Democracy Docket.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration admitted to a similar scheme conducted by DOGE. In January, the Social Security Administration revealed via court filing that Elon Musk’s underlings had engaged in unauthorized communications and data planning with election denial groups. The administration did not name the outside groups involved, but at least one stands out in the crowd.
Mere weeks into Donald Trump’s second term, election denier group True the Vote appealed to federal employees at Musk’s slash-and-burn temporary advisory body.
Their original message was public, pasted to their website in early March 2025: “Given DOGE’s mandate to enhance governmental efficiency and your recent insights into federal data discrepancies, we urge you to extend your investigative rigor to the nation’s voter registration systems.”
“True the Vote stands ready to assist in this effort,” the group added.
True the Vote vehemently denied any involvement in the scandal at the time of the SSA admission.
The scheme could be a porthole into the Trump administration’s recent machinations, which involve an unprecedented effort to access state voter rolls nationwide and, with them, sensitive voter data on tens of millions of Americans.
The Justice Department has so far filed lawsuits against 30 states in an attempt to force the data’s release before midterms. More than a dozen Republican-led states have already handed over the data voluntarily or have promised to do so, including Alaska, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming.
Judges across the country, however, have tossed the DOJ’s various cases, blocking the extraction in Rhode Island, California, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Oregon. A Trump-appointed judge also tossed the case in Arizona, ruling that detailed voter registration rolls are “not a document subject to request by the Attorney General” under federal law.