Florida Republicans Ramp Up Gerrymandering After Supreme Court Ruling
The Florida House passed a redrawn map just one hour after the Supreme Court ruling.
Florida’s House of Representatives approved a gerrymandered congressional map drawn by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’s office—less than one hour after the Supreme Court decided to gut the Voting Rights Act.
The legislature voted 83–28 Wednesday morning to approve the new map, which Republicans hope will give the party four new seats in Congress. The map now goes to the Florida Senate, which is expected to approve it later Wednesday before it goes to DeSantis’s desk to be signed into law.
While the session took less than 90 minutes, Democratic state Representative and U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon tried to disrupt the vote by shouting that the new map “was out of order,” and fellow Democrats tried to argue that the move would violate the state’s Constitution, which bans drawing districts with “the intent to favor or disfavor a political party or an incumbent.”
Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell pointed out that the DeSantis staffer who drew the map, Jason Poreda, admitted to using partisan data.
“The man who drew this map testified under oath that he used partisan data to draw up every single district,” Driskell said. “Every single one. And when the governor’s attorney was asked whether Democratic voters were being underrepresented in our congressional delegation, his answer was that ‘this is a normative question.’
“Members, if we vote ‘yes’ on this bill, it’s not just that we’re being misled, we are blessing this mess. The timing tells the rest. The governor announces his intention to redistrict, shortly after the president of the United States asked Republican-led states to do exactly that. There is no neutral explanation for that sequence of events,” Driskell added.
The vote came just an hour after the U.S. Supreme Court destroyed the Voting Rights Act by eliminating a majority-Black district in Louisiana. The Florida House voted down a Democratic proposal to delay the vote by two hours to study the Supreme Court decision’s implications. On Wednesday morning, DeSantis posted on X that the high court’s ruling vindicated his move to redraw the state’s map.
“Called this one months ago,” DeSantis said. “The decision implicates a district in FL—the legal infirmities of which have been corrected in the newly-drawn (and soon to be enacted) map.”
With Republicans polling terribly thanks to President Trump, the new map could backfire, as the new districts are not safe GOP seats. Democratic-run states like California and Virginia are also seeking to redraw their congressional districts, leaving the outcome of November’s midterm elections wide open.