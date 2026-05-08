Trump Threatens to Nuke Iran as He Tries to Break Blockade

“They trifled with us today, we blew ’em away. They trifled, I call that a trifle. I’ll let you when there’s no cease—you won’t have to know. If there’s no ceasefire, you’re not gonna have to know, you’re just gonna have to look at one big glow coming out of Iran. And they better sign their agreement fast,” Trump said.

Q: After today's strikes, is the ceasefire with Iran still on?



TRUMP: Yeah it is. They trifled with us today. We blew them away. If there's no ceasefire, you'll see one big glow coming out of Iran. They better sign an agreement fast. pic.twitter.com/eXphPfXtt0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2026

Trump then said that peace talks were going “very well, but they’re going to have to understand, if it doesn’t get signed, they’re gonna have a lot of pain. They’re gonna have a lot of pain. They want to sign it, I will tell you. They want to sign it a lot more than I do.”

Does “one big glow” refer to a nuclear bomb? It would have to refer to a massive bombing campaign, at the very least. Fox News reports that the U.S. struck several empty Iranian oil tankers Friday, suggesting that Trump is hoping bombs will coerce Iran into ending its closure of the Strait of Hormuz.