Donald Trump Will Kill Us All

Some of this can be explained by Trump’s signature mix of machismo and desperation. Since March, he has hawked a series of miracle cures for Covid-19, in an attempt to falsely convince Americans that the pandemic will come to an end at any moment. Having contracted Covid-19, been hospitalized for apparently serious symptoms, and subsequently released, Trump is now attempting, along with his allies, to make the case that his recovery was a kind of miracle. Over the last two days, Trump has starred in two videos that are essentially infomercials for Regeneron, a company whose experimental treatment Trump claims has cured him completely. He “felt good immediately” after taking the drug, which he says will be available for free, “especially if you’re a senior.” (Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert, told The New York Times that there is “one million percent no” chance that the company’s antibody cocktail cured the president in less than a week.)

The case Trump is making is simple and completely fraudulent: Since Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment—which is still undergoing clinical trials and has yet to be brought to market—according to him works wonders and can cure anybody, there is simply no need to worry about Covid-19 anymore. The economy can come roaring back, and you can thank the president by voting for him (and against the radical socialists who would lock you in your home) in November. Perhaps the foremost disciple of Norman Vincent Peale’s school of positive thinking, Trump possibly believes his own bullshit—though his hoarseness and apparent shortness of breath in videos hardly suggest full health.



For months, as Covid-19 spread across the country, Trump tried to pretend that the country itself was, essentially, fine—that what was happening was no worse than the flu, that we would bounce back quickly. In April, he was already promising “phenomenal growth” and an amazing “comeback.” That hasn’t happened, but his message hasn’t changed. Having contracted the virus himself, Trump is now trying to will this kind of transformation, arguing that because he did not die or get put on a ventilator, the country itself is rocketing forward, that the drugs that allegedly worked for him will work for everyone.

