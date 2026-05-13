Bari Weiss Let Netanyahu Pick His Own 60 Minutes Interviewer
The Israeli prime minister ensured he wouldn’t face tough questions on CBS’s flagship news program.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got more than a softball interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday—he got to choose his interlocutor.
The New York Post reports that CBS editor in chief Bari Weiss gave Netanyahu, wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, a choice between the show’s longtime correspondent Lesley Stahl or the network’s chief Washington correspondent, Major Garrett. Netanyahu chose Garrett, who doesn’t work for 60 Minutes.
Stahl had reportedly spent months trying to land the interview with Netanyahu, only to have Weiss, a self-described “Zionist fanatic,” book Netanyahu herself and give him his pick of interviewers. Status reports that this did not go over well with 60 Minutes staffers including Stahl.
“Bari did what she had to do to secure the interview,” an unnamed source told the Post. “Bibi’s office picked Major over Stahl.”
Ever since she was named editor in chief, Weiss has directly intervened in programming and journalism decisions at CBS. She pulled a story about Venezuelan migrants whom the Trump administration deported to El Salvador’s CECOT last year, and recently chose not to renew the contract of the journalist behind the story, Sharyn Alfonsi.
Last month, Weiss meddled with another CBS show, CBS Sunday Morning, making last-minute script changes and edits on a story about Israeli archeological digs in the West Bank. One of the story’s subjects, cultural heritage researcher Zaid Azhari, later complained that his interview was “selectively edited to falsely portray me as someone who erases Jewish history.”
Journalism appears to be taking a back seat to ideology at Bari Weiss’s CBS, and her pro-Trump and pro-Israel views are becoming a staple of the network’s coverage. The White House, as well as the Israeli government, are liking what they see.