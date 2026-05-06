Tennessee Republicans Propose Map Eliminating State’s Only Democrat

It’s the second such attack this week by the Trump administration on Colorado’s various attempts to curb gun violence. On Tuesday, the DOJ took aim at the city of Denver for a 1989 city law that banned assault weapons.

The nation’s premier law office has argued that both laws violate the Second Amendment right to bear arms. In its complaint, the DOJ claimed that the state’s use of the phrase “large capacity” amounted to “politically charged rhetoric.” The agency further claimed that the phrase “large capacity” was incorrect due to the popularity of semiautomatic guns such as the AR-15, which DOJ attorneys said would make 15 round ammunition “standard capacity.”

Mass shootings are a global scourge that only the U.S. has failed to adequately address. Gun violence in America has become so ubiquitous that it is almost silent: in the first five months of the year, 145 mass shootings across the country claimed the lives of 185 victims and injured another 561 people, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive.