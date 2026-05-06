Tennessee Republicans Propose Map Eliminating State’s Only Democrat
Tennessee’s Republican Party is gearing up to carve up the state’s one Democratic district, which just so happens to be majority-Black.
The Tennessee GOP’s new election map would eliminate the state’s only Democratic representative and carve up the majority-Black Memphis-area district he represents.
The map would gerrymander away Democratic Representative Steve Cohen’s Shelby County district and likely give Republicans a 9–0 majority in the state. The Memphis metropolitan area would be divided up into three separate districts.
“This is insane. The GOP’s newly proposed TN Congressional maps would have people in Shelby County all the way to Williamson County—200+ miles apart—being “represented” by the same Congressman,” Cohen wrote on X after the map was announced. “It’s a blatant, corrupt power grab that would destroy the Black community’s and our entire city’s voice.”
The redrawn map is the latest in a barrage of Republican gerrymandering efforts in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling which crippled Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act last month. Section 2 granted protections to African Americans and other racial minorities against redistricting.
The new map is expected to pass in a Thursday vote.