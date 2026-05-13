Trump Economic Approval Rating Just Hit a Historic New Low

New polling from CNN shows that President Trump’s net economic approval rating isn’t just bad, it’s one of the worst of all time.

A whopping 77 percent of Americans blame President Trump for increasing the cost of living in their community, up 37 percent from 2024. 75 percent of Americans feel that the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Lebanon that Trump started has had a negative impact on their financial situation. And just one out of four Americans believes that the recent developments in the stock market that Trump touts incessantly have had any real impact on their lives. And even less approve of how he’s handled inflation—the very issue that helped vault him back into office.