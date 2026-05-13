Trump Economic Approval Rating Just Hit a Historic New Low
As inflation soars, the president’s numbers on the economy are worse than those of Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter.
New polling from CNN shows that President Trump’s net economic approval rating isn’t just bad, it’s one of the worst of all time.
A whopping 77 percent of Americans blame President Trump for increasing the cost of living in their community, up 37 percent from 2024. 75 percent of Americans feel that the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Lebanon that Trump started has had a negative impact on their financial situation. And just one out of four Americans believes that the recent developments in the stock market that Trump touts incessantly have had any real impact on their lives. And even less approve of how he’s handled inflation—the very issue that helped vault him back into office.
“These are the ugliest numbers I have ever seen on inflation … the five worst polls ever, for any president—they all belong to Donald John Trump, and they have all occurred within the last month,” CNN’s Harry Enten said on Wednesday. “Promises made by Donald Trump—in the minds of the American people—are not promises kept by Donald Trump.”
This comes just a day after the president so indignantly proclaimed that he didn’t care about the financial struggles of Americans “even a little bit.” Those numbers, combined with the president’s complete detachment from the economic realities of Americans—many of whom voted for him—point to an uphill battle at best in the upcoming midterm elections.