With World Cup 30 Days Away, ICE Still Threatens Fans
Los Angeles organizers have indicated that they have received no guarantees that immigration agents won’t harass or detain traveling fans.
Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents will be present at the 2026 FIFA tournament, casting an ominous shadow of violent authoritarianism over the beloved event.
Earlier this year, ICE head Todd Lyons announced that the agents would be present at the World Cup just for security, not enforcement. Now, Los Angeles’s World Cup hosting committee can’t even promise that—despite requests from FIFA President Gianni Infantino and strike threats from food and beverage workers, a group that is more likely to be subject to an ICE raid.
“We are working very closely with them to make sure they’re just focused on us, providing us a safe and secure event and nothing else,” committee head Kathryn Schloessman said. “But having said that, I am not the ultimate decision-maker on that.”
ICE’s presence and potential for raids may very well create an absolute nightmare for the U.S., host cities, international fans, and the countless migrant workers behind the scenes.