The Tennessee GOP Is Trying to Wipe out the Opposition
In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s gutting of the Voting Rights Act, Tennessee Republicans are going scorched earth against their Democratic colleagues.
Last week, Tennessee Democrats were kicked out of a meeting room while protesting the Tennessee GOP’s brazen attempt to gerrymander the state map and eliminate the legislature’s only Democratic representative—while carving up the majority-Black Memphis-area district he represents in the process. Now those same Democrats have been removed from every single committee assignment they held as further punishment.
On Tuesday, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton wrote in a letter that “members of the Democratic Caucus will receive individual letters removing them from all standing committees and subcommittees of the House, except where membership is required.” He justified this blanket censure by referring to their protest, stating that the Democrats “aimed at disrupting the democratic and legislative processes and creating disorder on the House Floor.”
The GOP is responding to Democrats protesting being wiped off the map by ripping away the last bit of representative power they had, all while scolding them for “instigating and encouraging disruptions … in coordination with paid protestors and attendees,” and using “prohibited props and noisemakers on the House Floor.”
“Speaker of the TN House Cameron Sexton just removed me and every Democrat—and therefore every Black elected official in the state legislature from any committee we served on,” said Representative Justin Pearson, who was at the forefront of last week’s protests. “This move strips nearly 2 million Tennesseans from the representation they deserve in TN state [legislature].
“I just got an official letter from Speaker Cameron Sexton stripping me of all my committee assignments for protesting their white supremacist agenda.… Just as my white Republican colleagues chose racial retaliation against Tennessee’s Black voters, the Speaker of the House is now choosing retaliation against a Black lawmaker for standing up against their Jim Crow racial gerrymander,” Representative Justin Jones wrote. “His assault on our democracy is not about me, but silencing the voices of the people who democratically elected me, the 70,000 people who call District 52 home.
“For refusing to play along, Democrats are now being removed from committees.… The real disorder is not passionate dissent on behalf of Tennesseans whose voices are being silenced,” House Minority Leader Karen Camper said. “The real disorder is a legislature that increasingly believes rules only apply when convenient and democracy only works when they get the outcome they want.”
Multiple groups have begun legal action against the newly drawn Tennessee map.