White House Tries to Bury Alarming Warning From Oil Execs

“What I think, personally, is that our government is desecrating its role in society by entertaining sports,” Mitchell said, citing his degree in economics and his love for political science. “Our government is to protect and serve the people, and really should be as minimal as possible.

“When you’re doing all of this stuff, hosting sporting events, it’s really outside of the goal of what the government was intended to be because our tax dollars and resources are funding this operation,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is not one of the fighters on the June 14 card. He specified that while he would love to participate—and would be ready and willing to fill in for any absentees—he does not politically believe that the government should be veering into the sporting world.