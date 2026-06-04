White House Tries to Bury Alarming Warning From Oil Execs
The Trump administration wants to pretend everything is totally fine amid the Iran war.
The Trump administration is denying reports of incoming oil price spikes, even as the White House has been warned by multiple executives in the region.
Politico reported that one anonymous executive told the administration that their storage tanks were “at dangerously low levels already,” three months into Iran’s retaliatory blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
“We have shared those concerns at the highest levels of government about what’s coming in mid-to-late June,” they said. “I hope they are paying attention to inventories right now. You’re hitting tank bottom.”
In all, four executives told Politico that insiders have warned the Trump administration that a major price spike could hit consumers as soon as mid-June.
A White House staffer completely dismissed this reporting, saying that “Politico’s anonymous sources are wrong.” And an official at the Department of Energy claimed there were “no such discussions” around inventory.
Yet Politico’s anonymous sources don’t sound too far off from what’s publicly known. Last week, Exxon Senior Vice President Neil Chapman told a room full of investors that the U.S. is “approaching unheard of inventory levels. I mean, really, really low levels. You can debate whether that’s going to hit those really low levels in two weeks or three weeks. But once you get to that point, then you’ll see price shoot up.” Another anonymous source told Politico that this point of view had already been expressed to the White House, but to no avail.
“President Trump and his energy team anticipated short-term market disruptions, communicated them openly to the American people, and implemented an aggressive plan to mitigate any impacts,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to Politico. “President Trump will never allow Iran to possess a nuclear weapon, and he will continue to advance America’s core national security interests.”