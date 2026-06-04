Todd Blanche Tries to Fix SPLC Lawsuit—and Just Makes It Worse

This week, the DOJ’s director of public affairs Emily Covington shared a superseding indictment with the media that was supposed to have fixed the errors. Instead, Covington made a grave error herself by publishing a draft version of the document and, in turn, potentially violating grand jury secrecy rules, national security journalist Marcy Wheeler wrote on her EmptyWheel blog.

The superseding indictment also warps the rationale behind the charges, arguing that they do not stem from the general practice of paying informants but rather that the SPLC had violated the law by failing to notify its donors of the operational mechanics of its informant network. But, as former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance argued, the SPLC didn’t need to.

“DOJ may find itself with egg on its face when it comes to donors’ views of how SPLC used their money,” Vance wrote Thursday in her own assessment of the new document. “They weren’t obligated to publish a roadmap explaining exactly how they infiltrate dangerous organizations. Journalists do not disclose confidential sources. Civil rights groups tracking violent extremists aren’t obligated to expose their work, which would compromise it.