Todd Blanche Tries to Fix SPLC Lawsuit—and Just Makes It Worse
A superseding DOJ indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center has muddied the waters.
Federal prosecutors at the Justice Department are stepping on their own toes trying to fix their indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche gleefully announced the indictment against the SPLC in April, claiming at the time that the famed anti-racism group was “manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred.”
The DOJ cited undercover investigations the SPLC had conducted in conjunction with law enforcement as evidence that the Montgomery-based nonprofit was funneling millions of dollars into groups such as the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nations, and the National Socialist Party of America.
The organization was charged with 11 counts related to its undercover activities. They include six counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to conceal money laundering, and charges related to allegedly falsified bank statements. The SPLC has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.
But there were considerable problems with the original indictment, which legal experts posited could make it difficult to win in court.
This week, the DOJ’s director of public affairs Emily Covington shared a superseding indictment with the media that was supposed to have fixed the errors. Instead, Covington made a grave error herself by publishing a draft version of the document and, in turn, potentially violating grand jury secrecy rules, national security journalist Marcy Wheeler wrote on her EmptyWheel blog.
The superseding indictment also warps the rationale behind the charges, arguing that they do not stem from the general practice of paying informants but rather that the SPLC had violated the law by failing to notify its donors of the operational mechanics of its informant network. But, as former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance argued, the SPLC didn’t need to.
“DOJ may find itself with egg on its face when it comes to donors’ views of how SPLC used their money,” Vance wrote Thursday in her own assessment of the new document. “They weren’t obligated to publish a roadmap explaining exactly how they infiltrate dangerous organizations. Journalists do not disclose confidential sources. Civil rights groups tracking violent extremists aren’t obligated to expose their work, which would compromise it.
“This isn’t a case like the ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud Steve Bannon and others were charged in, after they promised not to take donor money for personal use and then did,” Vance noted.
The SPLC was founded in 1971 in order to combat white supremacist groups after the Civil Rights Movement. Its activity was never a secret to the government—in fact, the SPLC frequently coordinated with local and federal law enforcement, sharing its findings in order to dismantle hateful institutions.
Yet in the decades since its founding, the nonprofit’s purview has been nationally perceived (at least on the right) as less and less acceptable. Conservative politicians and personalities have railed against the advocacy group, claiming that its work—which includes tracking extremist groups, promoting tolerance, and kneecapping bigotry through litigation—is inherently partisan and overly leftist.