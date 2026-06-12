The Tiny Problem That Could Bring Down Trump’s Giant UFC Birthday Bash
The UFC fighters won’t be the only bloodthirsty ones at the event.
The White House UFC tournament’s biggest problem might be just a few millimeters in size.
The UFC is hosting its America 250 celebration on Sunday, June 14—Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and Flag Day—on the White House’s South Lawn. But in an unexpected turn of events, bugs are likely to be the major opponent during the executive mansion’s first ever cage match.
University of Maryland entomologist Michael Raupp told Axios Friday that the odds of a winged invasion during Sunday’s festivities was 100 percent.
“This event is going to draw a big crowd,” Raupp said. “But guess what? There are going to be even more bugs joining.”
The swarm will include midges, mayflies, stoneflies, caddisflies, winged beetles, “a whole cadre of night-flying moths,” mosquitos, and possibly biting black flies. The buzz will also serve as a banquet for bats that feed on small, flying insects.
The unfortunate reality of the grounds has not been lost on UFC President Dana White, who told Boardroom that he had encountered a “holy shit” level of gnats during a visit last month to the White House’s recently renovated Rose Garden (an artifact of Jackie Onassis’s gentle touch that Trump has since paved with concrete.)
“The amount of gnats that were flying around, I’m like, ‘Holy shit’,” White said.
“As soon as I got on the plane, I called my head of production and said, ‘Let me tell you about the gnat situation.’”
Fighters in the octagon will be lit by an enormous, five-ton lighting rig that includes more than 175 square feet of LED lighting—a set-up that White observed would be the perfect magnet for all sorts of flying insects.
Beyond that, the bugs could cause a sticky problem between fighters. “In your nose, in your mouth while you’re trying to fight,” White noted while lamenting the complicated nature of outdoor events. He added that his team was considering installing large fans around the cage to keep the bugs away from the action. Those in attendance, however, are unlikely to find similar reprieve.
Mother Nature has other challenges in store for Trump’s birthday bash, as well. Washington is expected to be hot and muggy this weekend, with possible thunderstorms on Sunday evening that could affect the 8 p.m. main card.
White has told reporters that the show will go on, no matter if there’s rain, snow, or “even lightning.”
“You guys all played sports when you were growing up,” White said Wednesday. “Whenever there was lightning, you’d sit the lightning out. When it was over, you played. That’s what we’ll do.”