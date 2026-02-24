Trump Team Quietly Drops Case Against Dems Who Sent Message to Troops
The Washington U.S. Attorney’s office previously failed to get a grand jury indictment of the group.
Donald Trump is dropping his attempt to prosecute six congressional Democrats who made a video urging federal law enforcement and members of the military not to obey illegal orders.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., led by Jeanine Pirro, had sought to indict lawmakers two weeks ago, but a federal grand jury issued a rare denial. Pirro has subsequently decided to stop pursuing the case, NBC News reported Monday night. While another federal prosecutor in a different federal court district could still try to bring a case, there’s no indication that any will.
Trump had accused Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan, as well as Senators Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin, of “SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” even suggesting that they should be executed.
It was a gross abuse of power, as none of the six lawmakers did anything except express their First Amendment rights and tell federal and military personnel not to follow illegal orders, which shouldn’t bother the White House if it doesn’t believe it’s issuing any. A federal grand jury agreed, and on some level, prosecutors in Pirro’s office must have known their effort was unfounded, as they couldn’t name any statute the members of Congress violated.
Trump’s State of the Union address will take place Tuesday night. It’s not clear how many of the six Democrats will be attending, but at least some of them will. It will be interesting to see if Trump decides to take a jab at them during his speech, or even acknowledges them at all.