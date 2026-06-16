Tired Trump Makes Pathetic Iran Deal Sales Pitch

“We’re not investing any money. We have the right to if we want, but we’re not investing any money. We didn’t pay for it like Obama did. He paid billions of dollars, he paid $1.7 billion from an airplane, all green cash. I watched that, I couldn’t believe it,” Trump said. “But the one that’s happening that’s of note, frankly the only thing that matters to me is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump: "I want to mention Iran. We appreciate the relationship we've had over a short period of time with Iran. We're not investing any money. I have the right to if we want, but we're not investing any money. We didn't pay for it like Obama did. He paid billions of dollars." pic.twitter.com/zBqNl2cGe9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2026

The JCPOA also included a commitment from Iran that they would not pursue a nuclear weapon. Plus, it included the U.S. lifting sanctions and sending Iran $1.7 billion to settle decades-old failed contracts between the two countries. In Trump’s new deal, the funding sources for the $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran are unclear, although Vice President JD Vance said Monday that they would come from the “Gulf coast coalition.”

Is that some combination of Persian Gulf countries and the U.S., or did Vance actually mean to refer to the Gulf Cooperation Council? If some of that money does come from American taxpayers, that’s not going to go over well with most of Congress, except a few of Trump’s most sycophantic supporters.