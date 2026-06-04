Senate Republicans Kill Democrats’ Attempt to Ban Trump’s Slush Fund
Only three Republicans voted with Democrats to codify language banning the slush fund.
Senate Republicans killed a Democratic attempt to end President Trump’s “Anti-Weaponization Fund” Thursday.
The Senate voted 50–49 against sending the spending bill back to the Judiciary Committee in order to attach language ending the fund.
Susan Collins of Maine, Jon Husted of Ohio, and Dan Sullivan of Alaska were the only three Republicans to vote with Democrats for codifying the ban.
The Trump administration has given mixed signals as to the fate of the $1.776 billion fund after a federal court temporarily struck it down last week. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told a congressional committee Tuesday that the fund was dead, but Trump said otherwise in his interview with the New York Post podcast Pod Force One published on Wednesday.