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Senate Republicans Kill Democrats’ Attempt to Ban Trump’s Slush Fund

Only three Republicans voted with Democrats to codify language banning the slush fund.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune speaks to reporters in the Capitol
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Senate Majority Leader John Thune

Senate Republicans killed a Democratic attempt to end President Trump’s “Anti-Weaponization Fund” Thursday.

The Senate voted 50–49 against sending the spending bill back to the Judiciary Committee in order to attach language ending the fund.

Susan Collins of Maine, Jon Husted of Ohio, and Dan Sullivan of Alaska were the only three Republicans to vote with Democrats for codifying the ban.

The Trump administration has given mixed signals as to the fate of the $1.776 billion fund after a federal court temporarily struck it down last week. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told a congressional committee Tuesday that the fund was dead, but Trump said otherwise in his interview with the New York Post podcast Pod Force One published on Wednesday.

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UFC Fighter Expertly Skewers Trump’s Birthday Match at White House

Bryce Mitchell warned the event was opening an already “corrupted” government up to more grift.

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell smiles and speaks to a reporter after a match
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At least one UFC fighter believes that the Trump administration is “desecrating” the federal government’s role by bringing the games to the White House lawn.

Professional fighter Bryce Mitchell told reporters Wednesday night that the government should not be involved in hosting sporting events, and that the June 14 UFC match—an “America 250” event coincidentally scheduled on Donald Trump’s birthday—is only opening up the federal government to more corruption.

“What I think, personally, is that our government is desecrating its role in society by entertaining sports,” Mitchell said, citing his degree in economics and his love for political science. “Our government is to protect and serve the people, and really should be as minimal as possible.

“When you’re doing all of this stuff, hosting sporting events, it’s really outside of the goal of what the government was intended to be because our tax dollars and resources are funding this operation,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is not one of the fighters on the June 14 card. He specified that while he would love to participate—and would be ready and willing to fill in for any absentees—he does not politically believe that the government should be veering into the sporting world.

“For the UFC, I think it’s great,” Mitchell said. “Of course they’re going to say yes to it.”

The 31-year-old MMA artist noted that while he’s not criticizing the UFC’s participation, emphasizing that he’s “happy” for all the fighters who are getting a moment in the limelight with the major event, “the government should never be hosting sporting events because there’s more room for corruption, and we already have a corrupted government.”

“The government is supposed to protect us, not entertain us,” Mitchell emphasized.

Trump is a lifelong fan of boxing and MMA, and has apparently used the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary as an excuse to host a fight at the executive mansion. The tournament will be the first UFC event ever hosted at the White House.

The main card will pit Justin Gaethje against Ilia Topuria for the lightweight title, and Alex Pereira against Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. UFC’s parent company, TKO Holdings, has promised that the entire event—which is expected to cost around $60 million—will be funded entirely by the sports organization and come at no cost to taxpayers.

Trump has already made a buck off the match: The president reportedly invested up to $50,000 in TKO Group Holdings on March 25, according to his May 12 financial disclosure filing, two weeks after the tournament was formally announced.

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At Least Some Republicans Look Ready to Sink Blanche’s A.G. Dreams

Todd Blanche isn’t guaranteed to become Trump’s attorney general just yet.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies in Congress
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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies in Congress, on May 19

It appears that a handful of Senate Republicans are prepared to kill Todd Blanche’s dreams of becoming attorney general.

Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis are already giving noncommittal answers on whether they’d support acting Attorney General Blanche’s nomination to permanently lead the Justice Department.

“Being attorney general is probably one of the hardest jobs in the Cabinet, because you’re working for the president, but you’re also supposed to be able to tell the president ‘no,’” Cornyn told CNN’s Manu Raju while discussing his hesitancy on Blanche. “So we need to talk about that.”

Tillis, who sits on the critical Senate Judiciary Committee, referred to Blanche’s support for January 6 insurrectionists as a “circuit-breaker.”

“He’s got good credentials—people are going to hammer him because he was the president’s personal attorney, but I’m just more about getting through the J6 stuff,” he told the Washington Examiner. “It’s not a gray area for me. Either he equivocated and said harming these Capitol police officers was an OK thing, or he didn’t, and we’ll find that in the due diligence.”

Senator Mitch McConnell looks to be another likely “no” vote, as he recently lambasted Blanche for his support for President Trump’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” slush fund, calling the move “utterly stupid” and “morally wrong.”

Even Senate Majority Leader John Thune told Punchbowl News that it’s “hard to say” if Blanche will be confirmed.

“Most of our members are pretty deferential to who the president wants in some of these key positions,” he said. “He’s obviously serving in the role already and clearly has experience in it, so that’ll serve him well. But this is an environment where nothing’s a safe or sure bet these days.”

Only four GOP “no” votes are needed to sink Blanche’s nomination—assuming Vice President JD Vance doesn’t cast a tie-breaking vote and embattled Democrat John Fetterman votes with his party.

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MAGA Rep. Claims Assault in Pathetic Case Against CodePink Founder

Representative Anna Paulina Luna is claiming she was assaulted by the CodePink founder. That’s not what the video proof shows.

Anna Paulina Luna talks on the phone
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Representative Anna Paulina Luna

A Republican congresswoman is trying to claim she was assaulted when an activist brushed her arm. 

On Wednesday, Representative Anna Paulina Luna complained on X, “The head honcho of CodePink here on Capitol Hill decided to try to harass me as I was leaving my hearing with Rubio and smacked my arm.

“I have no issues answering questions but the moment you touch me you cross a line,” Luna posted. She said she gave a statement to Capitol Police and would be filing charges. 

But TMZ posted video of the incident, and it shows Medea Benjamin, the head of CodePink, walking alongside Luna outside of the House Rayburn Office Building and only lightly brushing her arm, to which Luna reacted angrily. 

In a series of posts on X, Luna attacked the organization for being funded by the Chinese Communist Party and for crossing “a personal boundary that should NEVER be crossed.” In the comments, multiple X users, including Benjamin, mocked Luna for dramatizing the incident. 

CodePink posted that Benjamin had been detained by Capitol Police but later released, and called out the Trump administration’s wars against Cuba and the Middle East.  

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John Bolton Reaches Plea Deal in Major Win for Trump’s Revenge Quest

Bolton was charged with mishandling classified documents.

John Bolton sits in front of a plant onstage during an event
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Former national security adviser John Bolton is expected to agree to a plea deal over mishandling classified documents, in a major win for Donald Trump’s retribution campaign.

Bolton is expected to plead guilty to one count of illegal retention of sensitive national security documents and has agreed to pay a more than $2 million fine, according to sources that spoke with CNN Thursday.

A conviction could put the 77-year-old in the clink: One count of illegal retention carries a sentence between zero and 60 months in prison.

Bolton’s loss is a major coup for Trump, who has leveraged the power of his second term to enact a widespread retribution campaign against his so-called political enemies.

Bolton was one of the president’s closest advisers during his first term—until September 2019, when Trump fired him over internal clashes related to foreign policy. He has since become one of Trump’s most vocal critics from his last administration, railing against the president’s takes on NATO, Iran, and Russia.

Trump began advocating for Bolton’s arrest around the time that the former adviser published his 2020 memoir, The Room Where It Happened, about his time in the Trump White House. The book was very critical of the president, but Trump took it a step further, claiming that the text was actually illegal as Bolton had included classified information. Trump’s DOJ opened criminal and civil investigations into Bolton at the time, though the cases were closed mere months into the Biden administration.

Prosecutors in the new case have accused Bolton of sharing “more than a thousand pages of information about his day-to-day activities” via his personal email with his wife and daughter, CNN reported late last year. Yet the transmission of information is not part of the charges Bolton is expected to plead guilty to.

Bolton’s hearing is scheduled for June 26.

This story has been updated.

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