Even Trump’s Cabinet Hates the Iran Deal
CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth all have voiced doubts about Iran’s commitment not to build a nuclear weapon.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe and others within the Trump administration don’t think Iran is being serious about its promise not to develop or attain nuclear weapons, according to anonymous sources from Axios.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Ratcliffe each voiced their doubts regarding Iran’s commitment to the Memorandum of Understanding announced on Sunday, as each detailed “intel” that led them to doubt Iran’s side of the MOU agreement.
“The intelligence reflects that the Iranian intentions are not in line with their commitments under the deal,” one source told Axios.
While the full text of the deal has yet to be released, it is understood that the MOU requires that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days and refuse to develop nuclear weapons, while the U.S. must end their blockade of Iranian ships in the strait and Israel must withdraw from Lebanon. It’s important to note that the strait was already open before the war, and this commitment to no nukes from Iran was already in the original deal from 2015—a deal that Trump canceled 2018.
It’s also clear just how serious Trump will take this “intel” from Rubio, Ratcliffe, and Hegseth as his son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff are supportive of the MOU.