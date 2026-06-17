Trump Goes on Weird Rant About How He’s in Love With Egyptian Leader

President Trump appears to be completely smitten with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, professing his love for the authoritarian leader at the G7 summit in France on Wednesday.

“I met him early in the campaign when Crooked Hillary and I were running against each other, right, and I was told that the president of Egypt is here. That was a big deal. It’s still a big deal for me to be with the great president of Egypt, but not as big as it used to be before I ran. So he was in a hotel and I met him, and we fell in love. Deeply in love,” Trump said, while seated next to the Egyptian leader. “And he didn’t even want to see Hillary. He said, ‘You’re going to win, I don’t want to meet her. You’re going to win.’ He didn’t want to see her, remember that? So we had a good relationship right from there … We had great chemistry, and I stayed twice as long as I was supposed.”