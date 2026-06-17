Trump Goes on Weird Rant About How He’s in Love With Egyptian Leader
Trump says he first fell in love with Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at a hotel.
President Trump appears to be completely smitten with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, professing his love for the authoritarian leader at the G7 summit in France on Wednesday.
“I met him early in the campaign when Crooked Hillary and I were running against each other, right, and I was told that the president of Egypt is here. That was a big deal. It’s still a big deal for me to be with the great president of Egypt, but not as big as it used to be before I ran. So he was in a hotel and I met him, and we fell in love. Deeply in love,” Trump said, while seated next to the Egyptian leader. “And he didn’t even want to see Hillary. He said, ‘You’re going to win, I don’t want to meet her. You’re going to win.’ He didn’t want to see her, remember that? So we had a good relationship right from there … We had great chemistry, and I stayed twice as long as I was supposed.”
Sisi has long supported Trump, from his infamous glowing orb picture with the president, Melania Trump, and King Salman of Saudi Arabia in 2017 to his current role in pushing the Trump administration’s plans in the Middle East. He has been accused of employing torture and forced disappearances, as well as discrimination against the LGBTQ, by multiple human rights groups.