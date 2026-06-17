Trump Desperately Claims Leaked Iran Deal Is Fake as Backlash Grows
Reports of Trump’s memorandum of understanding reveal just how much he has promised to give Iran.
White House officials are trying to claim that a leaked draft of the peace agreement between Iran and the U.S. isn’t real.
CNN reported Wednesday that the deal consists of a 14-point memorandum of understanding, which it obtained from a U.S. official. The points include the terms of the ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and details about billions in financial relief for Iran.
However, White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung denied the CNN report’s accuracy, posting on X that “The supposed text of the MOU that was obtained by CNN does not reflect the language of the actual MOU.” President Trump also issued his own denial Wednesday when reporters asked about the inclusion of a plan for the U.S. and Gulf allies to “ensure financing of at least $300 billion” in reconstruction funds.
“It’s false. People, you can invest if you want. What am I gonna do, say nobody’s ever allowed to invest? We’re not invest[ing]—we’re not putting up 10 cents. People can decide to do that, but that’s up to them,” Trump said at the G7 summit in France, seated alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. “We are not investing in it, and we do not have a fund.”
Trump also denied that Gulf countries were investing in the fund, and added that the CNN report was a “false story that got picked up incorrectly from a statement that was pretty well made, I think.”
Bloomberg also obtained a copy of the draft memorandum, which U.S. officials are not attacking, although an unnamed Iranian official told the country’s Tasnim news agency that parts of it were inaccurate. It contains similar language regarding $300 billion in reconstruction funds for Iran. Both versions also promise that the U.S. will release additional billions in frozen Iranian assets.
Until the official terms are released to the public, we won’t know for sure if any funds will be transferred, or what assurances are being made to ensure that the war doesn’t resume. Trump could easily clear this all up by releasing the signed agreement in full, but for now, he’s content to attack the media and leave everyone guessing.