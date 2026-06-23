Watch: Trump Spreads Six Lies About His Iran Deal in 15 Seconds

Trump: We're leaving Iran with no navy, no air force, no anti-aircraft . no missile capability, no nuclear program, no nuclear capacity, and they've agreed to that, and we're getting along quite well pic.twitter.com/Fw0pEx3sKD — Acyn (@Acyn) June 23, 2026

First off, Iran still has a navy. Even though the U.S. has sunk multiple Iranian naval ships, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps still have active naval units—they wouldn’t be able to control the Strait of Hormuz if they didn’t. Iran’s nuclear energy program remains intact, as does their capacity to develop it in the future. They also still maintain an aging collection of aircraft. Last month, The New York Times reported that Iran still had “substantial missile capabilities,” including ballistic missiles. Trump admitted as much last week, much to the chagrin of war hawks both at home and in Israel.

“We’ll be working on a parallel effort with the Gulf nations to address nonnuclear issues, such as [Iran’s] conventional ballistic missiles,” Trump said at the G7 summit on Wednesday. “I mean, they have to have some. Because other people have some. You gotta have some. Somebody said ‘You shouldn’t give them more … sir, you shouldn’t let them have any missile.’ … What am I gonna do? I’m gonna let Saudi Arabia have missiles, but they can’t have them?”

Trump can’t even keep his lies straight. He and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed the U.S. had decimated Iran’s entire military in Operation Epic Fury back in the spring, and that they weren’t a threat. Since then, Iran has continued to either use, hold, or develop every single thing Trump said he had taken away from them.