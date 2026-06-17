Trump Admits He Caved on One of His Biggest Demands in Iran War

Q: On Iran, there's nothing enforceable in the deal itself, is that correct?



TRUMP: There doesn't have to be. I let them know. I said, 'Look, if you don't adhere to the agreement, we're gonna bomb the hell out of you.' pic.twitter.com/KbXPsLfU42 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2026

The text of the arrangement has not yet been made public, though both the White House and Tehran reportedly signed the deal on Sunday. U.S. officials read the American draft of the agreement to reporters after Trump’s press conference, but did not release the document. Iran has not released a draft.

The latest draft reportedly proposes the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz under Iran’s direction, a commitment from the U.S. not to interfere in Iranian affairs, and a reiteration of Iran’s commitment not to produce nuclear weapons, echoing language included in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

One component of the plan has become the subject of much debate: a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran, which was originally understood to be provided at cost to U.S. taxpayers. Top Trump officials have wavered on the specs of the fund—first claiming that Iran would receive no money, then practically confirming the fund, then backtracking again to claim that the aid package would be bankrolled by Iran’s regional neighbors and managed by the U.S.