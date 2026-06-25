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Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Just Got Two Big SCOTUS Wins

The Supreme Court has given Trump another green light for his mass deportation agenda.

immigration activists outside SCOTUS
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Immigration activists hold up placards outside the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has delivered President Trump two significant victories in his mass deportation campaign.

On Thursday, the court’s conservative majority voted 6–3 in Mullin v. Al Otro Lado to approve a “metering” policy allowing Border Patrol agents to turn away migrants seeking asylum from the Mexican side of the southern border. The policy—introduced under the Obama administration and heavily expanded under Trump—will put the asylum hopes of hundreds of migrants and refugees at risk.

“We hold that an alien who is standing in Mexico does not ‘arriv[e] in the United States’ by attempting, and failing, to set foot in this country. An alien ‘arrives in the United States’ only when he crosses the border,” Alito wrote in the majority opinion.

In another 6–3 ruling, Mullin v. Doe, the conservative majority approved the Trump administration’s decision to end Temporary Protective Status for Haitian and Syrian immigrants, putting them at greater risk of being deported back to the dangerous situations they fled from under TPS. These are both countries that the State Department has deemed too dangerous for Americans to travel to.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to strip TPS from Haitian and Syrian communities is a betrayal of our values and of the promise our country made to protect people from displacement and harm,” New York Attorney General Leticia James wrote after the ruling. “I’ll never stop fighting for our immigrant neighbors and loved ones.”

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MAHA Erupts as Supreme Court Sides With Monsanto on Weed Killer

Trump’s MAHA allies can’t believe he betrayed them by siding with Monsanto in the Roundup case.

Protesters in front of the Supreme Court hold signs reading "No liability protection from pesticides" and "Stop poisoning us."
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
“The People vs. the Poison” protesters gather at the Supreme Court on April 27.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the biotechnology corporation Monsanto on Thursday, saying the company did not have to include a cancer warning on a pesticide label. In a 7–2 ruling which crossed ideological lines, the justices wrote that a federal pesticide regulation shields the company from lawsuits from people who allege that their cancer was caused by Roundup, the weed killer in question.

Regulating glyphosate, the potentially cancerous ingredient in question, is a hot-button issue for the Make America Healthy Again crowd. And they’re not happy.

In April, Vani Hari, also known as The Food Babe, rallied outside the Supreme Court against Monsanto. On Thursday, she wrote on X, “I am literally sick. This is a devastating blow to every family that trusted our justice system.”

“Every elected official now has a choice: stand with families harmed by toxic chemicals or stand with the corporations that profit from them,” she wrote.

x screenshot Vani Hari @thefoodbabe I am literally sick. This is a devastating blow to every family that trusted our justice system. Monsanto just won at the Supreme Court in a 7-2 decision, putting billions of dollars in jury verdicts for Roundup victims at risk. Americans who developed cancer after exposure to Roundup may now be denied the justice that juries across the country determined they deserved. The message from this ruling is dangerous: if a federal agency approves a product, manufacturers may be shielded from accountability even when people are harmed. Congress must act immediately. 1️⃣ Congress must pass legislation to correct this decision and restore Americans' right to hold corporations accountable. 2️⃣ During the EPA's upcoming Roundup review, truthful warning labels must be required so consumers can make informed choices. 3️⃣ The Senate must remove the Farm Bill provision that would delay this critical EPA review. This is a defining moment. Every elected official now has a choice: stand with families harmed by toxic chemicals or stand with the corporations that profit from them. The American people are watching. We will remember who fought for us and who didn't. Hold their feet to the fire #FoodBabeArmy

For MAHA, the Supreme Court case is a betrayal: The White House sided with Monsanto in the case, and President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this year promoting glyphosate production. Glyphosate is one of the most common pesticides used in agriculture, and Trump framed his executive order as a way of protecting Americans’ food supply.

Alex Clark, a “wellness” podcaster and Turning Point USA member, similarly lamented the ruling on X.

“Today the Supreme Court made it impossible for people who develop cancer after using Roundup to sue Bayer for failing to warn them about the potential cancer risk,” she wrote. “The Trump administration URGED and PLEADED the Court to reach this result to protect a FOREIGN chemical company—and it did at the expense of Americans. What happened to America First?”

X screenshot Alex Clark @yoalexrapz Today the Supreme Court made it impossible for people who develop cancer after using Roundup to sue Bayer for failing to warn them about the potential cancer risk. The Trump administration URGED and PLEADED the Court to reach this result to protect a FOREIGN chemical company—and it did at the expense of Americans. What happened to America First? For an administration that promised to take on corporate capture and Make America Healthy Again, this is a STUNNING betrayal. Farmers, families, and cancer patients currently in litigation with Bayer will never forget this.

Bayer, the company that owns Monsanto, is German.

If MAHA feels like the Trump administration has abandoned them, it may mean trouble at the polls. Kelly Ryerson, an activist who goes by “Glyphosate Girl,” told MS NOW that the ruling may not push MAHA to the left—but that doesn’t mean they’ll keep backing Trump.

“They’re not going to vote; they’re going to be done with voting,” she warned before the ruling.

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KBJ Rips Supreme Court for Protecting Guns Over “Any Principle of Law”

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote a scathing dissent after the Supreme Court struck down Hawaii’s gun restrictions.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at a dais
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Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson just accused the Supreme Court of caring more about guns than the actual law.

The court issued a 6–3 decision Thursday along ideological lines to scrap Hawaii’s law prohibiting gun owners from taking their weapons onto private property without obtaining express permission. In a dissent written by Jackson and joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Jackson argued that the court had failed to faithfully apply its own jurisprudence.

“Today’s decision makes one thing clear: The Court’s objective is protecting guns, not consistently preserving any principle of law,” she wrote.

Jackson argued that the court had incorrectly applied, and obscured the purpose of, a two-step legal test to prove if the Second Amendment had been violated, established in New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn., Inc. v. Bruen.

At step one of Bruen, the court must determine whether the “plain text” of the Second Amendment covers the challenged action. Jackson claimed that it didn’t. The law being challenged, Act 52, required gun owners to receive affirmative consent from a property owner before bringing their firearm onto private property.

“This case is about property rights, not gun rights,” Jackson wrote.

“There is no constitutional right to enter private property without the owner’s permission, let alone with a firearm,” she added. “So the question this case presents is merely how a property owner must communicate his decision to exclude or to invite armed carry, including whether a State may alter the background property-law rules that set the default as one or the other. The Second Amendment has nothing to say about that.”

Additionally, Jackson argued that the challenge also failed at step two of Bruen, which requires the government to justify the regulation by showing it is consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of regulating firearms. But Hawaii’s history must also be taken into account, Jackson argued, as there is no tradition of concealed carry on the islands. “In this way, Hawaii’s use of its prerogative to protect the interests of its residents is consistent with its own traditions,” she wrote.

In obscuring Bruen, Jackson argued the court had opened the door to more chaos. “From this day forward, it will be difficult to view Bruen as anything more than a fig leaf,” she wrote. “The Court’s effort to rein in judicial discretion has resulted in an arbitrary rule that unleashes judges to thwart gun regulation at every turn.”

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ICE Tracks Down Woman to Force Her to Delete Instagram Post

Federal agents confronted a poll worker on Election Day because they were upset about her social media posts.

ICE agent (back of their head, wearing a camo ICE cap and a thick gold chain)
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Two ICE agents harassed a poll worker on Election Day, demanding she remove social media posts they claimed threatened federal agents, according to Syracuse.com.

Paigelynne Gonyea, a poll worker in Syracuse, New York, said she received a phone call Tuesday from two ICE agents asking to meet with her. Not wanting to meet with them alone, she invited them into her work. “I’ve seen the news, especially in Minnesota,” she said. “And I didn’t want anything to happen to me at all.”

The ICE agents arrived with copies of her social media posts and driver’s license, and handed her a warning notice alerting her that they were investigating her for allegedly threatening ICE personnel. “They tried to scare me into signing it while I was working,” she said. The agents told her to “remove and/or discontinue” the behavior, according to the notice, which Gonyea shared on Instagram.

Gonyea frequently posts about immigration on social media. She believes the investigation was prompted after she shared a news article in January identifying Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good. “I think today is a great day for Jonathan to be indicted,” she wrote in the caption.

Gonyea did not believe that her post or caption qualified as doxxing. “I didn’t dox his personal information, such as address, phone number,” she told Syracuse.com.

Ross, who was only placed on three days of administrative leave for shooting Good in the head, chest, and arm, faced virtually no consequences for killing an innocent woman in broad daylight. It appears that federal law enforcement now view pleas for actual justice as some kind of threat.

“For ICE to come to me over a social media post just feels very 1984 to me,” Gonyea said. “They definitely should have known better to not go into a polling place, even if I said it was OK.”

Kevin Ryan, the Republican Elections Commissioner, spoke with polling employees about whether it was a hoax, and confirmed with the Department of Homeland Security that a visit had been made.

Dustin Czarny, the Democratic Elections Commissioner, said that election law prohibits anyone but poll workers, elections inspectors, and voters from entering a polling place. “There’s no role for law enforcement officials to be inside a polling place unless they are responding to an emergency of some kind,” he told Syracuse.com. “There is no indication of that here.”

Gonyea’s experience is just the latest example of how far federal law enforcement is willing to go to silence critics of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts. Earlier this week in Texas, a man received a 30-year prison sentence for transporting leftwing zines linked to a protest at ICE’s Prairieland Detention Facility. Others involved in the protest received sentences of up to 50 years.

Additionally, the intrusion of ICE agents into a polling place on Election Day should raise serious red flags amid concerns that Trump could use federal law enforcement to intimidate voters in future elections.

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Trump’s “Great American State Fair” Gets Off to Terrible Start

Turns out not many people wanted to hear the president speak at the event.

President Donald Trump stands on stage in front of a large U.S. flag with the number "250" as the stars.
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President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a rally to kick off the Great American State Fair on the National Mall on June 24 in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair was off to a rocky start.

Dozens of attendees Wednesday were seen flocking toward the exits in the middle of Trump’s address, which was meant to kick-start the two-week event.

Rather than celebrating America’s 250th anniversary during his speech, Trump chose to focus on the last two years of his disastrous presidency, the BBC reported. Within half an hour of the president beginning to speak, the crowd had thinned out significantly, according to The Bulwark’s Jared Poland.

X screenshot Jared Poland @Jared_Poland The crowd has really thinned out since Trump began speaking around 8:50pm. (photo of a sparse crowd)

And one person was even spotted sleeping.

X screenshot Jared Poland @Jared_Poland Trump’s speech is literally putting people to sleep: (photo of someone asleep on the lawn)

Trump’s snooze-worthy speech comes after several musical performers pulled out—leaving FBI Director Kash Patel’s country singer girlfriend with a great new gig. Trump’s kick-off event also featured several military flyovers and music provided by the U.S. Army Band Downrange. The president delivered a brief, albeit highly partisan address, which finished after just 30 minutes.

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