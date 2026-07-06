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Key Hush-Money Trial Witness Suddenly Best Buds With Trump Again

Donald Trump apparently gave this man a “glowing recommendation” for a new job.

Michael Cohen smiles while walking at the 2024 Democratic National Convention
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Michael Cohen at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

All’s fair in love and Trumpworld.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former fixer turned political defector, is reportedly back on good terms with the president, according to the New York Post.

Cohen had served as a personal attorney to Trump for more than a decade before he became the middleman in Trump’s hush-money fiasco with porn star Stormy Daniels. To save himself, Cohen testified in Trump’s 2024 criminal trial, divulging that the real estate tycoon had directed him to pay Daniels ahead of the 2016 election in order to quell reports that Trump had had an extramarital affair with the adult film star circa 2006.

The hush-money trial ultimately found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records, but the bad blood between Cohen and Trump is apparently history.

Cohen, as of this past weekend, has landed a new gig at 770 WABC radio—with the president’s blessing.

Cohen told the Post that the new gig will be “completely liberating” and give him an “unfiltered pipeline to the people.”

“I’m moving my 1.5 million followers from my podcasts, YouTube, and Substack over to this new platform, and it’s an absolute rush to have a space where I can give them the plain, unvarnished truth,” Cohen said on Sunday, noting that “after everything I’ve been through, I know exactly what BS smells like, and I’m here to call it out every single day.

“I’m here to use my past and my insider knowledge to pull back the curtain and set the record straight for them,” Cohen told the Post.

WABC owner and major Trump supporter John Catsimidatidis told the Post that Cohen and Trump had made amends.

“I checked with the White House and they had no objection,” Catsimatidis said. “I understand everything is fine.”

Cohen is expected to take over the Sunday slot from Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced ex-governor of New York, though Cohen is reportedly vying for a regular, five-days-a-week show. His voice will be heard on the conservative talk radio station beginning July 12.

“I was told the president gave me a glowing recommendation for this gig because he believes I’m going to be the next Rush Limbaugh,” Cohen said.

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Republicans Freak Out as Trump Hoards Cash Meant for Midterm Campaigns

Donald Trump has not contributed to a campaign since March.

Donald Trump touches the microphone on a podium while speaking during an event in the Oval Office
Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is sitting on a more than $350 million war chest, but Republicans are starting to feel shortchanged, Politico reported Monday.

MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump super PAC, hasn’t spent directly on a race since March, when it spent $17,900 to back Georgia Representative Clay Fuller’s campaign. Since then, MAGA Inc. has only given $560,000 to MAGA KY, which used it to back Ed Gallrein’s challenge against Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie.

Trump has openly mocked mounting concerns about affordability, and actively downplayed Republicans’ efforts to address it. Now, Republicans are frustrated that the president hasn’t spent a dime to convince voters that his party actually cares about them.

“We didn’t leave our most powerful missiles on the ships when we were trying to crush Iran. Money is the political equivalent in politics,” a GOP lobbyist and donor told Politico. “The electorate’s mindset on the economy is normally locked in stone by Labor Day after a summer of backyard conversations and paying for summer vacation gas.

“Now is the time to sell the message—America 250, the world loves America, the Democrats are crazy left again, and we sealed the border,” the lobbyist added.

Matthew Bartlett, Republican strategist and former Trump appointee to the State Department in the first administration, wasn’t optimistic that help was on the way.

“What makes you think they’re going to spend? We’ve been waiting for the cavalry,” Bartlett told Politico. “Every day matters about shaping sentiment and ideas, and when you have limited time, you should be attacking that early. So the notion of waiting is just inherently concerning … but even more of like, are you even actually going to be playing?”

Beyond sorely neglecting Republican candidates in November’s midterm elections, in some cases, Trump has actively undermined them.

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Trump Escalates Feud With Italy’s Meloni With Deranged Post

Donald Trump is reigniting a diplomatic crisis for no apparent reason.

Donald Trump speaks down to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/Getty Images
Donald Trump speaks down to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a G7 meeting in France on June 16.

President Trump took a shot at Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Sunday afternoon on Truth Social, posting a picture showing her looking up at him with the caption “restraining order needed.”

Trump Truth Social screenshot Meloni
Truth Social screenshot

Trump’s latest attempt to antagonize Meloni comes ahead of a NATO meeting in Turkey on Tuesday, which both leaders will be attending.

Last month, the president nearly sparked a diplomatic crisis by claiming to an Italian TV station that Meloni “begged” him for a picture with her at a G7 summit in France.

“She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her,” Trump said. Meloni denied ever saying that, posting a video on X stating, “Neither I nor Italy ever beg,” in Italian.

“Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up,” Meloni said. “I am frankly astonished. I don’t ‌know why ⁠the president of the United States behaves like this towards his allies: It is not the first time, moreover.”

After that, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled a planned trip to the U.S., calling Trump’s remarks “serious and offensive.” Footage emerged from the summit of Meloni appearing to speak forcefully toward Trump, not appearing to beg at all.

Trump doubled down days later, claiming that Meloni asked for a picture “over and over” and telling NBC News that she “was a big fan” of his.

“But I don’t want her as a fan because she was not there―along with the NATO group―having to do with the strait,” Trump said, referring to Italy’s refusal to join in any efforts to retake the Strait of Hormuz along with other European allies of the U.S. He also mocked Meloni and claimed she needed a photo with him because “she is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity.”

“My popularity is none of your concern,” Meloni later replied. “I suggest you focus on yours.”

What his intention is with his latest post doesn’t make sense, and is likely to make things worse. He clearly has some kind of obsession with her, as he called her a “beautiful young woman” in an embarrassing moment at a peace summit in Egypt last year. She was less than impressed.

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Trump Goes to War With Smithsonian Museum for Teaching History

The Trump administration seems determined to sabotage the Smithsonian museums.

An exhibit at the National Museum of American History features signs like "Where is democracy," "Freedom Yes Apartheid No," and "Give me liberty or give me debt."
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Visitors experience the exhibits at the National Museum of American History on November 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

President Trump is once again attacking Smithsonian director Lonnie Bunch and the museum system, the latest development in his “war on wokeness.”

“The Smithsonian Institution, and the National Museum of American History in particular, under its current leadership and current interpretive ideology, cannot be trusted to tell America’s story honestly and in a way that is inspiring, unifying, and worthy of our great republic,” the White House Domestic Policy Council wrote in a report published the evening of July 4.

“As this report shows, confirmed in the words of Museum leadership, this ideological capture has moved the Museum’s mission away from straightforward historical education and scholarship toward an extreme political activism that seeks to transform our country,” the report continued. “By the intention and at the direction of current Museum and Smithsonian leadership, has become subject to institutional capture by a radical, activist ideology that is fundamentally opposed to telling the noble, honest story of the great country we know and love.”

From the Kennedy Center to Ivy League schools to the National Park Service, Trump has made a concerted effort to imbue cultural institutions with a more whitewashed version of American history that minimizes the injustices suffered by minority groups while ignoring the well-documented sins and valid critiques of the country’s founding fathers. This is all tied to his “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History executive order signed upon his return to office.

“American history belongs to us all. Any attempt to erase history will fail. It lives in our very DNA,” former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile wrote on X.

Last spring, the National Park Service briefly removed a picture of African American slave and freedom fighter Harriet Tubman from its webpage on the Underground Railroad, changed the words “enslaved African Americans” to “enslaved workers,” and removed a section that discussed Benjamin Franklin being a slave owner.

“There’s not one individual narrative that a president gets about our history,” Pennsylvania governor and presidential hopeful Josh Shapiro said in a CNN interview aired the day after Trump’s report. “And any president should want to make sure that that full history is shared, that the American people are able to draw their own conclusions.... If we understand where we came from, we’re going to have a better path forward.”

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Did Trump Meddle in the World Cup to Help the U.S. Win?

It sure looks like Donald Trump put his thumb on the scale.

The U.S. starting team for the FIFA World Cup
Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

President Donald Trump may have revealed just how corrupt FIFA’s 2026 World Cup really is.

Just hours after top U.S. Soccer scorer Folarin Balogun received a red card and a minimum automatic one-game suspension, Trump urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the decision, four people told The New York Times.

FIFA announced Sunday that it had reversed Balogun’s suspension, making him eligible to play against Belgium on Monday as the U.S. tries to advance to the quarterfinals. This is the first time since 1962 that a player has been allowed to appear in a game after receiving a suspension.

The unprecedented decision has sparked serious concerns of favoritism. Earlier this year, Infantino shocked his own top officials by cooking up the FIFA World Peace Prize, apparently to placate Trump after his campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize crashed and burned.

It wasn’t just Trump who intervened—senior administration officials including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and World Cup task force director Andrew Giuliani worked quickly to engage lawyers to help U.S. Soccer mount an appeal.

When FIFA delivered its decision, the organization offered no explanation for why Balogun was exempt from his suspension, sparking widespread outrage.

The Royal Belgian Football Association released a statement Monday arguing that FIFA had failed to follow its own rules in processing an appeal, and was “investigating all potential options.” Shortly after, the federation announced it was challenging the decision.

The Europa League also released a statement saying the decision was “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable,” and that FIFA had “crossed a red line.”

“When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined,” the football club said.

Meanwhile, Trump celebrated the decision. “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” the president wrote in a post on Truth Social Sunday afternoon.

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