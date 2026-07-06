Key Hush-Money Trial Witness Suddenly Best Buds With Trump Again
Donald Trump apparently gave this man a “glowing recommendation” for a new job.
All’s fair in love and Trumpworld.
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former fixer turned political defector, is reportedly back on good terms with the president, according to the New York Post.
Cohen had served as a personal attorney to Trump for more than a decade before he became the middleman in Trump’s hush-money fiasco with porn star Stormy Daniels. To save himself, Cohen testified in Trump’s 2024 criminal trial, divulging that the real estate tycoon had directed him to pay Daniels ahead of the 2016 election in order to quell reports that Trump had had an extramarital affair with the adult film star circa 2006.
The hush-money trial ultimately found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records, but the bad blood between Cohen and Trump is apparently history.
Cohen, as of this past weekend, has landed a new gig at 770 WABC radio—with the president’s blessing.
Cohen told the Post that the new gig will be “completely liberating” and give him an “unfiltered pipeline to the people.”
“I’m moving my 1.5 million followers from my podcasts, YouTube, and Substack over to this new platform, and it’s an absolute rush to have a space where I can give them the plain, unvarnished truth,” Cohen said on Sunday, noting that “after everything I’ve been through, I know exactly what BS smells like, and I’m here to call it out every single day.
“I’m here to use my past and my insider knowledge to pull back the curtain and set the record straight for them,” Cohen told the Post.
WABC owner and major Trump supporter John Catsimidatidis told the Post that Cohen and Trump had made amends.
“I checked with the White House and they had no objection,” Catsimatidis said. “I understand everything is fine.”
Cohen is expected to take over the Sunday slot from Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced ex-governor of New York, though Cohen is reportedly vying for a regular, five-days-a-week show. His voice will be heard on the conservative talk radio station beginning July 12.
“I was told the president gave me a glowing recommendation for this gig because he believes I’m going to be the next Rush Limbaugh,” Cohen said.