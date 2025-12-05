FIFA Gives Trump a Dumb Medal So He’ll Stop Talking About Nobel Prize

“This is truly one of the great honors of my life, and beyond awards, Gianni and I were discussing this, we’ve saved millions and millions of lives,” Trump said after the medal—a sculpture of hands holding a soccer ball—had been draped around his neck. “So many different wars that we were able to end.”

“This is your peace prize. It is also a beautiful medal that you can wear everywhere you want to go.” pic.twitter.com/fvKsRAYQ4U — Acyn (@Acyn) December 5, 2025

But whether a soccer prize will scratch Trump’s itch for global recognition remains to be seen. Trump has coveted the Nobel Peace Prize for years, going so far as to lie about solving nonexistent international conflicts and phoning Norwegian officials this past summer in lame efforts to snag the title (Norway’s government has no influence on decisions made by the committee).

Part of the president’s obsession could stem from the fact that four other U.S. presidents have received the award, perhaps most notably Trump’s political nemesis, former President Barack Obama.