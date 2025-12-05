Skip Navigation
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

FIFA Gives Trump a Dumb Medal So He’ll Stop Talking About Nobel Prize

Would a peace prize by any other name smell as sweet?

Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino stand on stage with the FIFA Peace Prize between them
Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

The U.S. president on Friday became the inaugural recipient of FIFA’s newly minted peace prize.

The prize was the invention of Gianni Infantino, the boss of the international soccer league, who shocked his own top officials by cooking up the concept after Donald Trump begged, pleaded, and failed to win the Nobel Peace Prize in October.

“This is truly one of the great honors of my life, and beyond awards, Gianni and I were discussing this, we’ve saved millions and millions of lives,” Trump said after the medal—a sculpture of hands holding a soccer ball—had been draped around his neck. “So many different wars that we were able to end.”

But whether a soccer prize will scratch Trump’s itch for global recognition remains to be seen. Trump has coveted the Nobel Peace Prize for years, going so far as to lie about solving nonexistent international conflicts and phoning Norwegian officials this past summer in lame efforts to snag the title (Norway’s government has no influence on decisions made by the committee).

Part of the president’s obsession could stem from the fact that four other U.S. presidents have received the award, perhaps most notably Trump’s political nemesis, former President Barack Obama.

Infantino had publicly lobbied for Trump to win the award. But his failure to launch that process offered Infantino a new opening to flatter the president: inventing an entirely new award to satisfy Trump’s ego.

Trump was announced as the winner during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final draw.

This story has been updated.

Read about Trump and the Nobel:
Why Trump Will Never Win a Nobel Peace Prize
Hafiz Rashid/
/

RFK Jr.’s Handpicked Advisers Change Hepatitis B Vaccine Guidance

Despite outrage from doctors and medical professionals, the CDC is changing its hep B vaccine recommendations for newborns.

Defense Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A federal vaccine advisory panel handpicked by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. voted Friday to recommend delaying the hepatitis B vaccine for most newborns.

The 8–3 vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reverses the government’s longtime stance that all babies be vaccinated at birth against the liver infection. Now the panel is recommending the vaccine—which has been credited with preventing thousands of illnesses—be given only to those infants whose mothers test positive or haven’t been tested.

If parents or guardians decide not to get the vaccination at the time of birth, the committee’s vote recommends that the baby should get the dose at two months. One committee member, Dr. Cody Meissner, expressed misgivings, saying, “We are doing harm by changing this wording, and I vote no.”

When asked Thursday by the Associated Press why the committee chose to reexamine this vaccine, committee member Vicky Pebsworth said it was because of “pressure from stakeholder groups wanting the policy to be revisited,” but did not elaborate. A spokesperson for Kennedy did not respond to a question on the subject. Senator Bill Cassidy, a doctor and liver specialist, called the committee “totally discredited” on Thursday.

In 2022, longtime vaccine skeptic Kennedy said the hepatitis B vaccine “was made for prostitutes and for promiscuous gay men.” The virus isn’t just spread through sexual contact, though: Even contact with small amounts of infected blood can put someone at risk.

Now the decision on whether to accept the recommendation goes to the acting head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jim O’Neill. But the American Academy of Pediatrics plans to keep promoting the existing CDC guidance for babies to get the first dose of the vaccine at birth, followed by a second at one or two months with the third dose coming between six and 18 months.

At least one state will also continue recommending the hepatitis B vaccine at birth: Governor Maura Healey of Massachusetts said on CNN Thursday that “D.C., the Trump administration, RFK, that panel, they are not doing their jobs. And in the face of that, as governor, I’m going to do mine.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Judges Rule He Can Fire Whoever He Wants

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Florence Pan warned the move “paves the way to autocracy.”

Donald Trump speaks at a podium
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

An appeals court judge tore into her colleagues’ decision Friday to “pave the way for autocracy” by allowing President Donald Trump to summarily fire the Democratic members of independent federal agencies.

In a 2–1 ruling, Trump-appointed D.C. Circuit Court Judges Gregory Katsas and Justin Walker greenlit the president’s efforts to remove Democratic members of the National Labor Relations Board and Merit Systems Protection Board.

“Congress may not restrict the President’s ability to remove principal officers who wield substantial executive power,” Katsas wrote in the majority opinion. “As explained below, the NLRB and MSPB wield substantial powers that are both executive in nature and different from the powers that Humphrey’s Executor deemed to be merely quasi-legislative or quasi-judicial. So, Congress cannot restrict the President’s ability to remove NLRB or MSPB members.”

Humphrey’s Executor v. United States is a 1935 Supreme Court case that established Congress can pass laws limiting the president’s ability to fire executive officials of independent federal agencies.

In a scathing dissenting opinion, Judge Florence Pan warned that the decision was a disastrous consolidation of executive power behind the president. “Adoption of the government’s maximalist theory of executive power (implicitly or explicitly) threatens to fundamentally change the character of our government,” she wrote.

“Taken to its logical end, the government’s theory will eliminate removal protections for all employees of the Executive Branch and place every hiring decision and agency action under the political direction of the President. But such a radical upending of the constitutional order is not supported by the text or structure of the Constitution and is inconsistent with the intent of the Framers. And while the government claims to uphold the separation of powers, its theory instead concentrates excessive power in the President and thus paves the way to autocracy.”

The Supreme Court previously allowed Trump to oust Gwynne Wilcox at the National Labor Relations Board and Cathy Harris at the Merit Systems Protection Board—whose terms weren’t due to expire until 2029—as well as three Democratic appointees on the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Rebecca Slaughter, a Democratic commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Mike Johnson Is Struggling to Keep Control of His Party

One lawmaker said the caucus has realized they are all “on our own.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks during a press conference
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Republicans are slowly but steadily peeling away from House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The Louisiana lawmaker is facing mounting scrutiny from his caucus, who are reportedly concerned about his leadership ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Democrats’ surprise performance in the Tennessee special election earlier this week put Johnson’s capabilities into laser focus, stressing already fraught tensions between House Republicans and their leader.

“The confluence is weakened political power by Trump, the result from the elections in New Jersey, New York, and Virginia, and people getting anxious about the election,” a senior House GOP lawmaker told NBC News Thursday. “There’s a lot of anxiety and stress about the election, and people looking at their own districts, saying, ‘I thought things were going to be different.’”

The government shutdown only exacerbated the effect, leaving Republicans in vulnerable districts without the support that they thought they could rely on.

“I just think being off for 50 days, there was no continuity. Nobody was here. There was nobody like, ‘Hey, you’re doing great. Keep it up,’” the lawmaker continued. “Everyone being back in their district, there was a loneliness. A lot of members may have felt like we’re on our own.”

Johnson shocked the halls of Congress when he catapulted into the House leadership position in late 2023, replacing former Speaker Kevin McCarthy amid a historically divided caucus. That was possible, in part, because Johnson was a relative unknown with practically zero enemies. But that’s no longer the case.

In recent weeks, Johnson has made enemies out of Representatives Elise Stefanik, Anna Paulina Luna, and Marjorie Taylor Greene on issues ranging from his reluctant release of the Epstein files to his resistance to bipartisan legislation on insider trading.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Johnson claimed that “friction” and “vigorous debate” were “all part of the process.”

“They’re going to get upset about things. That’s part of the process. It doesn’t deter me in any way. It doesn’t bother me,” he said.

Just nine representatives of the majority party are needed to trigger a vote of no confidence against a House speaker. But for all the malcontent, exactly who could unite the conference to replace Johnson is still not clear.

“I support Mike Johnson and what he’s been doing. I think he’s in line with the president. I think he has the ear of the president,” Representative Troy Nehls, who is retiring when his term ends in January 2027, told NBC. “If it’s not Mike Johnson, well, then who?… Who could get enough votes to even replace him? And quite honestly, it’s probably nobody.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

D.C. Pipe Bombing Suspect Believed Trump’s Biggest Lie

Turns out the January 6 pipe bombing suspect was a fan of Donald Trump.

The pipe bombing suspect wears a grey hoodie, a face mask, and carries a backpack outside near a row of trashcans.
Screenshot of surveillance video provided by the FBI

The man who planted pipe bombs at the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters the day before January 6 seems to have been motivated by MAGA election denialism.  

Virginia resident Brian Cole, 30, was taken into custody on Thursday after being charged with placing the bombs on January 5, 2021, the day before Congress was to certify the 2020 presidential election. 

Cole reportedly told FBI investigators that he believed unsubstantiated theories about the 2020 presidential election being stolen from Donald Trump. Sources told CNN he made multiple statements as he spent hours with the FBI.

While the FBI has yet to declare a motive or publicly comment on the report, it’s clear that Trump’s biggest lie played a role in the incident of political violence.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Supreme Court’s Texas Map Ruling Hints at Good News for California

Here’s how the Supreme Court’s redistricting ruling could help California in its own fight.

California Governor Gavin Newsom
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom has reason to be optimistic about congressional redistricting in his state after a Supreme Court ruling.

On Thursday, the court ruled 6-3 that Texas can use a new legislative map that was redrawn to benefit Republicans, with conservative Justice Samuel Alito saying in his concurring opinion that rather than racial gerrymandering, which would be illegal, “the impetus for the adoption of the Texas map (like the map subsequently adopted in California) was partisan advantage pure and simple.”

This seems to suggest that the conservative majority on the high court that approved Texas’s map will also approve California’s, which is being redrawn to give Democrats possibly five more congressional seats. When Attorney General Pam Bondi celebrated the Supreme Court ruling on X Thursday, Newsom’s press office eagerly chimed in, asking if the Justice Department would drop its lawsuit against Newsom and the Golden State.

X screenshot Governor Newsom Press Office @GovPressOffice So you gonna drop your lawsuit against us right, Pam?

The DOJ’s official account didn’t seem to think the ruling applied to Democrats, posting in response, “Not a chance, Gavin—we will stop your DEI districts for 2026.” But that statement may not be how the Supreme Court sees it.

President Trump began the partisan gerrymandering wars earlier this year when he urged Texas to redraw its maps, hoping to avert Republican losses in the 2026 midterms. His efforts to get other Republican-led states on board has not gone as well. Meanwhile, California isn’t the only Democratic-led state replying to Trump: Virginia is now beginning plans to redraw its maps.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Top FBI Official Admits He Made Stuff Up Before Trump Hired Him

Deputy Director Dan Bongino didn’t even seem to notice the damning slip.

FBI deputy Director Dan Bongino speaks
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino offered up a baffling excuse Thursday for fueling conspiracy theories about the pipe bombs planted at the Democratic and Republican national headquarters five years ago.

Following the arrest earlier Thursday of a suspect in the attempted bombing, Fox News’s Sean Hannity asked Bongino about his past claims that the government had engaged in a “massive cover-up,” and that the pipe bombs were likely an “inside job.”

“You know, listen, I was paid in the past, Sean, for my opinions. That’s clear,” Bongino said. “And one day I will be back in that space. That’s not what I’m paid for now. I’m paid to be your deputy director, and we base investigations on facts.”

The former talk radio host then launched into yet more conspiracy winding about the so-called “collusion hoax.” So, it seems Bongino’s opinion days aren’t so far behind him after all.

Hannity was referring to comments Bongino initially made on X shortly after the riot on January 6, 2021, but also as recently as this past January—just one month before being tapped to help lead the FBI. Bongino suggested that the agency had identified a suspect but “just doesn’t want to tell us, because it was an inside job.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Hegseth Lied About Key Detail on Boat Bombing According to Video

Lawmakers who saw the video of the second strike say it was nothing like what Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in a Cabinet meeting.
TOM BRENNER/AFP/Getty Images

One of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s main arguments for bombing two helpless men in the Caribbean Sea was that they possessed radios that they could have used to call back their alleged cartels. But lawmakers who saw the video said that wasn’t the case.

“There was no radio. There were two individuals clinging to flotsam, that’s what there was,” Democratic Representative Jim Himes told MS NOW. “There wasn’t weaponry of any kind. There wasn’t a radio.... There was no means for them to communicate, other than the fact that the fire and the smoke was fairly well visible for a long distance around. But there was no radio.”

CNN also reported that Admiral Frank M. Bradley—whom Hegseth has named as responsible for the strike—told lawmakers that the men had their boat completely destroyed with no way to even reach a radio. In reality, for nearly an hour, defense officials watched the two men try to overturn the remains of their boat before bombing them a second time.

This directly contradicts what defense officials told The New York Times on Wednesday, adding only more speculation to the legitimacy of this lopsided and unsubstantiated “war” on alleged drug boats.

Only time will tell if Hegseth and the Defense Department actually face any repercussions for their killing in the Caribbean Sea. As of right now, they seem content to keep on bombing.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump, 79, Is Freaking Out About Stories That He’s a Tired Old Man

There have been multiple stories about Donald Trump’s apparent decline—and he is not happy about it.

Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office with his eyes closed
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Hardly anything pisses the president off more than hearing criticism of his mental and physical health.

Donald Trump—the oldest person to ever be elected president—was reportedly irate after he was caught dozing off during a Cabinet meeting earlier this week, fuming over the fact that his drowsy habits earned him some comparisons to his predecessor “Sleepy Joe” Biden.

“He is sensitive to being compared, even if not explicitly, to Sleepy Joe,” a Trump adviser told Zeteo Thursday. “Especially if it’s coming from a reporter he already hates.”

Trump has recently been spotted falling asleep during meetings in the Oval Office and public events. Just one scandal irks him more than reports about his ailing body and mind: the Epstein files.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Trump’s health has been a topic of concern since he was on the campaign trail, when reports circulated that he couldn’t remember the contents of cognitive exams he claimed to ace. Since then, the president has been spotted with odd discolorations on his hand, routinely appears discombobulated and lethargic during critical meetings with world leaders, and had a drooping expression during 9/11 ceremonies in September that onlookers suggested could be a result of a stroke.

The president also received MRI scans at Walter Reed Medical Center in October. Those tests are used by doctors to assess tumors, joint injuries, or heart conditions. Former White House physicians questioned the timeline of Trump’s appointment, pointing out that his four-hour visit to the hospital was far longer than would be required by an MRI test. Nonetheless, Trump said the tests came back “perfect.”

One adviser that spoke with Trump about the renewed focus on his health recalled that Trump complained the press was back on “this bullshit again.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has repeatedly brushed off concerns regarding Trump’s health. In a statement to Zeteo, she insisted that Trump was in “excellent overall health,” and blamed journalists reporting on his aging body for creating an environment of media distrust.

“President Trump’s relentless work ethic, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in sharp contrast to what we saw during the past four years when the failing legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people,” Leavitt said. “Pushing these fake and desperate narratives now about President Trump is why Americans’ trust in the media just fell to a new all-time low.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Kash Patel Used FBI as Uber for His Girlfriend’s Drunk Friend

A new report reveals how Kash Patel and his 27-year-old girlfriend are using the FBI for their own personal errands.

Kash Patel swears in as FBI director while his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins smiles and looks on.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel is in trouble again for allegedly misusing the bureau’s resources.

MS NOW reports that Patel has, at least twice, ordered the FBI security detail protecting his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins to also escort one of her allegedly intoxicated friends home after a night of partying in Nashville, Tennessee. In one of those instances, agents objected to Patel’s order, only for Patel to put his foot down, even calling the head of Wilkins’s detail to yell at him.

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson did not answer questions from MS NOW, which cites three unnamed sources, but offered a blanket denial.

“This is made up and did not happen,” Williamson said.

Wilkins, a 27-year-old country music performer who lives part-time in Nashville, has her own FBI security detail at Patel’s request, which is composed of members of a local SWAT team. The FBI has reportedly never provided a security detail for a director’s girlfriend, and has historically only provided security for a director’s spouse when they were traveling together with the director’s own detail.

Providing full-time security detail for his girlfriend, and pulling a SWAT team away from their job is questionable use of government resources at best. To then demand that security detail escort his girlfriend’s friend goes even further. Former FBI agents and law enforcement officials told MS NOW that Patel’s alleged actions are completely off-base.

“Not only is the assignment of FBI SWAT personnel to a security detail to protect his girlfriend inappropriate, directing these highly trained professionals to babysit his girlfriend’s friend is outrageous, and demonstrative of Kash Patel’s complete lack of judgment and integrity,” former FBI agent Christopher O’Leary, an MS NOW contributor, said. “FBI agents serve the public and swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. This is clearly a long way from that.”

Patel has faced increased criticism in recent days for refusing to get off of a plane to investigate the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk until he was given an FBI raid jacket to wear. He’s also under investigation for using the FBI’s aircraft to fly around the country for personal use. Reportedly, President Trump is upset with Patel and is considering letting him go, although the president denies it.

But this latest news is not going to win Patel any support in the bureau, let alone the Trump administration. Trump officials have reportedly been upset with the director for a while now, and the more negative reports about Patel come out, the louder the calls for him to go will get.

