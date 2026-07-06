Trump Reveals How He Bullied FIFA to Lift Red Card Ban on Team USA

“Can you describe your phone call with Gianni Infantino about the red card?” a reporter asked Trump at the White House on Monday morning.

“You’re asking me about the whole soccer thing? Yeah, I did, I spoke to Gianni, who’s highly respected, who’s produced the most successful World Cup in history by, they say, four times.… So I saw the play. And I’m a person that loves sports, was a good athlete. And I understand sports really well. Really well. And that wasn’t a foul. That wasn’t even an infraction,” Trump replied. “That was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. You can’t take your foot and properly place it on somebody else’s foot—these were two great athletes that got tangled up. And this referee, who is a little bit suspect, if you check his past … he made a call that nobody could believe, even people on the other side.”

Reporter: Can you describe your phone call with Gianni Infantino about the red card? Belgium is appealing the decision.



Trump: You’re asking me about the whole soccer thing. So, yeah, I did. I spoke to Gianni.



That wasn’t a foul. That wasn’t even an infraction. That was two… pic.twitter.com/zpC1e5L818 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 6, 2026

“He didn’t do anything wrong. He’s our best player, or one of our best players … and [the referee] gave him a red card. Then I started hearing that means he can’t play in the next game.… When they take your best player … and they say you can’t play? That’s very unfair,” Trump continued. “So yes, I asked for a review by FIFA.… I’m the one that got them to [rescind the suspension]. It was not Biden. Biden was asleep.”