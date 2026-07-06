Platner Is Considering “Path Forward” After Sexual Assault Allegation
A woman has come forward to accuse Graham Platner, Maine’s Democratic candidate for Senate, of sexually assaulting her.
Maine Democratic Senate hopeful Graham Platner has responded to more allegations of sexual misconduct against women.
Jenny Racicot, a 41-year-old Maine resident who dated Platner on and off for two years, says that he sexually assaulted her in 2021—drunkenly entering her home uninvited and forcing himself on her even as she told him to stop multiple times.
“I remember him grabbing my pelvis and being really forceful of me,” Racicot told Politico in an article published on Monday. “I remember the specific moment where I thought to myself, like, ‘This is no longer my choice.’”
Racicot was one of the women who detailed Platner’s past “unsettling” behavior to The New York Times last month, but did not make her full allegation until recently due to reaction to the story being dominated by one of the women’s political connections to the GOP. She also mentioned the internal ideological conflict in her decision.
“One of the reasons I didn’t come forward sooner was, the huge moral conflict that I had between supporting his politics, but not supporting him as a person,” she said. “I just want the truth out there. I just want people to have a whole scope of who he is as a person.”
Platner has denied the allegations.
“Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically false,” Platner said in a video posted on X. “Over the last 10 months, I have been deeply humbled by the faith Mainers have put in me. You have welcomed me into your homes, into your places of work, into your restaurants.... Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting, but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we are taking the time to reflect on the best path forward.”
While the announcement is unclear, Platner’s political future is in more jeopardy than it already was, as calls for him to drop out begin to foment.
This story has been updated.