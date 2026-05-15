Trump’s FEMA Is an Unnatural Disaster

If the White House gets its way, Fenton, a FEMA official with roughly 30 years of experience at the agency, will be replaced by a former NAVY Seal who lost a congressional primary. Meanwhile, FEMA’s associate administrator of the Office of Response and Recovery has made headlines in recent months for claiming to have teleported to a Waffle House in Rome, Georgia. CNN reported earlier this year that Gregg Phillips had repeated teleportation claims on multiple right-wing podcasts, and touted a string of far-right conspiracy theories: that Biden’s DHS conspired to assassinate Donald Trump, that Biden was elected as a result of widespread voter fraud, and that a “Chinese army” would invade the United States. The news outlet NOTUS reported last week that one of FEMA’s most experienced executives—Deputy Associate Administrator Keith Turi—will depart at the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, on June 1.

At lower levels, FEMA remains dangerously understaffed. Sabotaging Our Safety, or SOS—a group of emergency management experts and former FEMA leaders—gave the agency an “F” on preparedness in a recent report. Three out of four top leadership positions remain vacant, the group notes. The regions covering Texas and Louisiana have neither a regional administrator nor a deputy. As a result of firings at the start of the Trump administration, FEMA has its lowest-recorded levels of available field staff. “Leadership positions sit vacant. A tenth of the core disaster response workforce has been eliminated,” SOS writes. “No multi-year strategic plan exists. Training exercises that have taken place every year for half a decade have simply not happened.” These issues came to a head last July. Despite the agency’s claims that, during deadly flooding in Texas Hill Country, a “majority” of calls to the toll-free FEMA Helpline were answered, the Government Accountability Office found that 58 percent of those calls in fact weren’t answered.

The timing of FEMA’s spoliation is less than ideal. Below-average snowfall followed by early, above-average temperatures are predicted to elevate wildfire risk across the Western U.S.; dry conditions in the Southeast—now in the midst of a historic drought—threaten additional dangers there too. Two large wildfires in Georgia have already destroyed 120 homes and scorched 50,000 acres. Smaller fires in Florida have burned up 120,000 acres. As The New York Times notes, timber plantations in the region’s “wood basket” are less likely to initiate prescribed burns that can mitigate wildfire risk by burning through brush that can act as kindling. Hurricanes can also knock down trees, allowing fires to spread more rapidly.