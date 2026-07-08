MAGA Representative Drowned Out by Boos at His Own Town Hall
Representative Mike Flood tried to defend Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” and cuts to Medicaid.
A MAGA Republican was met with loud boos at a town hall meeting as he attempted to defend President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”
Speaking at a town hall Tuesday, Nebraska Representative Mike Flood flailed when asked what he would do to provide insurance benefits for people with disabilities.
“Well, under the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’ we protected—” Flood started to answer, only to be drowned out by boos from the audience.
“We protected a system that if it had gone unchecked it would not have been long-term available for the people that are the most vulnerable,” Flood continued.
“We protected Medicaid in a bipartisan, commonsense way,” he added, as the audience’s jeers continued.
In reality, Trump’s behemoth budget bill will cut nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid funding over the next 10 years, causing hospitals to shutter and benefits to disappear, hurting all Americans—especially people with disabilities and the elderly.
This isn’t the first time Flood has downplayed his decision to support Trump’s move to gut Medicaid. Last year, he admitted that many rural hospitals would need to prepare to adopt “an emergency room model”—meaning they would be stripped of essential services and benefits.
Cuts to Medicaid will force rural hospitals, which already operate on razor-thin margins, to absorb skyrocketing rates of uncompensated care. The continued strain will force them to cut services and personnel, and eventually possibly close. More than 45 percent of rural hospitals in the United States operate with negative margins, and as a result of Flood’s vote, more than 300 rural hospitals are at risk of closing.