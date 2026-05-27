“Slush Fund for Crooks”: Republican Town Hall Goes Off the Rails
Representative Mike Flood had a tough time in his town hall, as voters pressed him on what exactly the president is doing.
GOP Representative Mike Flood had yet another disastrous town hall in Norfolk, Nebraska, on Tuesday, as his constituents drowned him out with grievances regarding the war on Iran, the White House ballroom, Jeffrey Epstein, and President Trump’s “anti-weaponization” slush fund.
“Iran war, White House ballroom, security for the White House ballroom, immigration enforcement, Trump arch … the reflecting pool renovation, slush fund for crooks, and the farm bill. How do we pay for all this?” said one Nebraskan, according to CNN.
“I know you’re a lawyer. You’ve taken an oath as a congressman to support the laws of this land. A million Epstein files have still not been released, and … the Epstein Transparency Act you signed, the Senate signed, Trump signed, yet we still have millions of files that still have not been released,” Fremont resident Kim Stabbe asked Flood. “We know that Trump is in them tons of times; why do you continue to protect the pedophiles and Trump’s DOJ as they continue to break the law?”
“We have passed a law to release the Epstein files,” Flood replied. “Do you think that under President Joe Biden’s four years in the White House, if President Trump was in the Epstein files, it would have been released?” He was met with boos and jeers. Flood toed a hawkish line on Iran, conceding that “everything costs too much,” while in the same breath maintaining support for the war that is making everything cost so much, stating, “I also don’t want Iran with a nuclear weapon.”
The only thing Flood seemed to fully agree with the crowd on was Trump’s $1.8 billion slush fund—a shameless plan to direct billions of taxpayer dollars to Trump’s supporters who felt wronged or targeted by the Biden administration—even those who attacked Capitol Police on January 6.
“I do not think we should be creating a fund for people that commit physical violence against law enforcement,” he said. “The Senate is opening an oversight effort. And we in the House have to determine whether we do the same in the Judiciary Committee or in the Oversight Committee. I clearly think Congress needs to have an oversight role in this before I can sign off or support this.”
The hostilities Flood was met with aren’t just local to Norfolk. Americans nationwide are fed up with blatant corruption, another pointless and expensive war in the Middle East, and worrying about how much it’ll cost to fill their tank.
Watch the full town hall here.