NATO Chief Confronted on His Lack of Self-Respect After Trump Meeting
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte faced a tough question after praising Trump throughout a contentious meeting.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was asked about his lack of “self respect” after he sat idly by and let U.S. President Donald Trump make angry, incendiary statements about taking over Greenland, restarting his war on Iran, and cutting off trade with Spain.
“Mark, you sit next to Donald Trump in moments where he talks about conquering Greenland, talked about lashing out at allies like Spain, starting trade wars—things that [don’t] seem like the old Mark Rutte would approve of,” a Danish reporter asked Rutte shortly after his meeting with Trump Wednesday. “Does this have any affect on your self-respect when you sit next to him like that and say nothing?”
“You know, what I always do is acknowledge when praise is due, and I think we should praise Donald Trump for the fact that NATO is so much stronger,” Rutte replied, dodging the question. “Of course, it has to do with the Russian threat, it has to do with the war in Ukraine, but it very much also has to do with President Trump … trying to equalize spending between the U.S. and Europe. And it makes Europe stronger. It makes Europe more relevant for the United States as a partner.”
Apparently, the short answer is no—showing such deference to Trump while he makes threats against Greenland, lobbies against Spain, and again declares war on Iran has no impact on Rutte’s self respect. But it certainly has an impact on the world’s perception of him, as he uses flattery and submission to appease Trump rather than boldly defending what was once the Western world’s most important post–Cold War institution.