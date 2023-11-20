Nevada’s Fake Elector Fight Brings an End to the Republican Voter Fraud Myth

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed charges against fake electors in her own state in July, charging 16 defendants with various forgery and conspiracy-related offenses. (One of them saw their charges dropped last month as part of a plea deal.) The Michigan fake electors took the additional step of submitting their certificates to various government agencies as if they were legitimate. That’s about as clear-cut as it gets when committing election fraud.

“The false electors’ actions undermined the public’s faith in the integrity of our elections and, we believe, also plainly violated the laws by which we administer our elections in Michigan,” Nessel said in a statement when the charges were unsealed. She argued that it would be “malfeasance of the greatest magnitude if my department failed to act here in the face of overwhelming evidence of an organized effort to circumvent the lawfully cast ballots of millions of Michigan voters in a presidential election.”

Other schemes were underway in the interregnum between Election Day and Inauguration Day. One plot involved a lawsuit by the attorney general of Texas that asked the Supreme Court to throw out results in a handful of states on highly dubious legal grounds. The justices unanimously declined to hear the case. Another, more high-profile effort was to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to unilaterally decide the electoral count on January 6, 2021, which Pence declined to do. Trump also called Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state at the time, and urged him to “find” enough votes to declare him the winner.