Trump Suffers Third E. Jean Carroll Loss in 24 Hours
First the Supreme Court, then a judge, and now this.
Donald Trump is absolutely, finally, paying E. Jean Carroll.
The Second Circuit Court of Appeals denied the president’s emergency motion to temporarily suspend the court-ordered payment late Wednesday.
The decision came shortly after Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered the release of $5 million in court-held funds to the beleaguered columnist, more than three years after Trump was found civilly liable for sexually assaulting Carroll in a department store in late 1995.
The late-minute stay was a Hail Mary thrown by Trump’s legal team, who had tried to appeal the case to the Supreme Court earlier this week. But the nation’s highest judiciary ultimately rejected the request on Tuesday.
Despite the high court’s decision, Trump’s legal team wrote to Kaplan asking him not to release the funds, claiming that the president’s Supreme Court petition for a new hearing was still pending.
By Wednesday morning, the SCOTUS docket had been updated to reflect that it was anticipating a corrected petition from the president’s team. But hours later, it appeared that Kaplan had gone ahead and ordered the release of the funds to Carroll despite Trump’s pending filing, anyway.
In a six-page memorandum penned Wednesday, Kaplan noted that Trump “has been stalling this case for years.”
“It is time for him to ‘do equity’ and pay the judgement,” Kaplan ordered.
The Second Circuit Court of Appeals clearly agreed.
Carroll has a long and grim history with the president. After the 2023 civil case, Trump tried and failed to sue Carroll for defamation. Kaplan later ruled that Trump had continued to defame the advice columnist by denying the rape on the basis that she wasn’t his “type,” and by accusing her of making up the sexual assault allegations against him for the benefit of her book. A jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in that case, though Carroll has not yet seen any proceeds from that decision, either.
Late last month, Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan (who shares no relation to the New York-based judge) asked a judge to implement an expedited payment schedule for the sum that Trump owes Carroll, noting that by this point, the president owes Carroll interest on the original amount.
“It is time for this case to come to an end,” Carroll’s attorney wrote in a Tuesday legal filing.