Trump Spews Wild Threat to NATO Over Greenland
Donald Trump is back on his Greenland obsession.
President Donald Trump doubled down on his threat to undermine U.S. allies if they won’t hand over Greenland.
While speaking to reporters on Not Air Force One, Trump was asked whether he planned to pull more U.S. troops out of Europe.
“I haven’t made that final determination. A lot is gonna depend on Greenland. A lot. I mean, we’re gonna make a very good deal on Greenland. And if we don’t, maybe I will,” Trump said.
Trump also suggested his next move depends on what happens with Iran, where the president has scrapped his own ceasefire deal to resume deadly military strikes.
“They want to help now, it’s a little late to the thing, because essentially there’s not that much fighting to be done,” Trump said of European allies.
“When they had a chance, an opportunity to help, they chose not to, so. But we’re sort of forgetting about that. And now they want to help, they all want to go in so badly.”
After months of silence on the subject, Trump kicked off the NATO summit in Ankara Tuesday by making yet another wild threat to acquire Greenland. Public opinion in Greenland and Denmark toward the U.S. has plummeted amid Trump’s desperate bids to take over the territory, including bribing its residents.
Trump has repeatedly threatened to withdraw U.S. troops from Europe if they do not agree to spend more on NATO defense. “We could remove all of our soldiers out of Europe,” Trump said as he sat beside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday.
“It continues to be that [Greenland] should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark,” he added.