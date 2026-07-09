Trump Spews Wild Threat to NATO Over Greenland

“When they had a chance, an opportunity to help, they chose not to, so. But we’re sort of forgetting about that. And now they want to help, they all want to go in so badly.”

After months of silence on the subject, Trump kicked off the NATO summit in Ankara Tuesday by making yet another wild threat to acquire Greenland. Public opinion in Greenland and Denmark toward the U.S. has plummeted amid Trump’s desperate bids to take over the territory, including bribing its residents.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to withdraw U.S. troops from Europe if they do not agree to spend more on NATO defense. “We could remove all of our soldiers out of Europe,” Trump said as he sat beside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday.