Boosie BadAzz’s Lawsuit Over Failed Trump Pardon Bid Gets Stranger
The rapper has named other MAGA individuals allegedly involved in the failed effort to get him a Trump pardon.
Rapper and Trump supporter Boosie Badazz is naming more names after he was allegedly scammed out of $600,000 for a presidential pardon that never came.
“LAURA LOOMER, MIKE CERNOVICH, JACK POSOBIEC, ERIKA KIRK, MIKE JOHNSON, NANCY MASE, ANDY BIGGS,” wrote Badazz—whose legal name is Torrence Hatch—naming a slew of right-wing politicians and commentators who may have been involved. “CAN THE NAMES ABOVE PLEASE MAKE A TRUTHFUL STATEMENT ABOUT HAVING CONTACT R NO CONTACT WITH BURKMAN N WHOL ABOUT MY PARDON PROCESS. 600k WAS TAKEN FROM ME WITH YOUR NAMES MENTIONED N EMAILS BY THESE PEOPLE.”
Hatch made a $600,000 payment to Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman of JM Burkman & Associates last year in the hopes of expediting a pardon request from Trump. Hatch was seeking the pardon after pleading guilty to possessing a loaded weapon in a 2023 music video.
Hatch alleges that Wohl and Burkman, both far-right conspiracy theorists and convicted felons, told his lawyer that this list of people had endorsed Hatch for a pardon. Hatch also claimed that the two men called his lawyer on New Year’s Day to say that Trump had signed a pardon for him and would announce it soon. No such thing ever happened, and he is now demanding they repay half of his initial payment. The White House told NOTUS they never received said pardon request, and Burkman and Wohl said they wouldn’t be paying Hatch back.
“Hey Lil Boosie, I don’t privately advocate for pardons nor accept money to do so. I do promote pardons publicly, with full transparency,” wrote Mike Cernovich, one of the commentators that Hatch named. “Nothing against you, but never recommended a pardon for you nor even knew you wanted one.”
On its face, this seems like a bribe gone wrong, especially given the White House’s comment. Wohl and Burkman each have spotty records already, having been convicted of an illegal robocall campaign targeting Black voters in 2022.
This story has been updated.