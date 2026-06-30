Republican Congressman Missing for Four Months Says He Was Depressed
Representative Thomas Kean Jr. still had time to trade stocks while absent from Congress.
Republican Representative Thomas Kean Jr. is back at work, and finally explained Tuesday why he went missing in March without any explanation.
In a speech on the House floor, Kean said that he was hospitalized on doctor’s orders for depression. He noted that it was a “difficult speech” for him to make as he is a private person and talking about himself doesn’t come naturally, but said that “I believe I owe an explanation to the people of New Jersey’s 7th district, my colleagues in this chamber, and to the American people for my actions.”
Kean said months ago, he underwent medical testing at a hospital and was diagnosed with depression. He didn’t believe he would need a long-term hospital stay, but was advised to remain by doctors, and early on, he didn’t understand his condition.
“It is physical. It is emotional. And until you experience it yourself, it is difficult to fully understand how powerful this illness can be,” Kean said. He said he was hesitant to accept his doctors’ advice that a long-term hospital stay would be the fastest way to recovery, given his obligations and responsibilities to his family, colleagues, and constituents.
“But, as the over 48 million of my fellow Americans being treated for this illness have come to discover, there is no timeline for healing. There is no timeline for recovery. Only the work of getting better, one day at a time,” Kean said.
It was a heartfelt speech, but the New Jersey congressman failed to explain why his social media accounts continued to post regularly and his office still introduced legislation while he was missing. Kean’s financial disclosures showed that he was also trading stocks in April while he was ostensibly in the hospital, and his reelection campaign racked up travel expenses showing him using Uber and Amtrak in San Francisco, far from his constituents, in that same month.
If Kean’s depression was so severe that he needed hospitalization, how does he explain personally trading stocks and racking up travel expenses on the other side of the country? He missed several important votes in Congress, including on the budget. He’s not in a safe Republican district, either: Donald Trump carried it by just one percentage point in 2024 and Democratic Governor Mikie Sherrill won it by two last November.
Kean is not the first member of Congress to deal with depression: Former Representative Jesse Jackson Jr. was treated at the Mayo Clinic for bipolar depression in 2012 and later resigned that year, and former Representative Patrick Kennedy dealt with depression during his congressional career, receiving in-patient treatment in 2006 and 2009 and deciding not to run for reelection in 2010.
While Kean won his primary unopposed, he faces Democrat and former Navy helicopter pilot Rebecca Bennett in November’s general election, and may not be able to escape scrutiny over how much he is telling the truth about the last few months.