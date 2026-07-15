Trump Fires Democratic Attorney After Less Than an Hour
Roger Rogoff had just been sworn in when he received the email.
The White House has found a novel way to ensure Donald Trump’s nominees ascend to power.
Federal judges in the Western District of Washington swore in former King County Superior Court Judge Roger Rogoff as U.S. attorney Wednesday morning. Within 54 minutes, Trump fired him.
The district’s 17 federal judges have been trying to find a replacement for Seattle’s First Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd, after Trump failed to formally nominate him. Floyd was appointed in October, though his name was never officially advanced to the Senate for consideration.
Federal law grants a district’s judges the power to appoint a U.S. attorney if the president and the acting attorney general fail to do so within 120 days, subsequently stonewalling the procedural Senate hearings.
Instead, Floyd became an interim U.S. attorney and, later, the first assistant, in an attempt to “sidestep the nomination process,” according to The Seattle Times.
Rogoff told the newspaper that he was waiting in the lobby of the U.S. District Courthouse downtown to meet with Floyd when he received an email notifying him he’d been fired.
“We are working on legal action right now,” Rogoff said. The legal team representing the former federal prosecutor is expected to sue the administration and the Department of Justice, according to the Times.
The White House has taken a heavy interest in the regional position. One month after returning to office, Trump inexplicably fired Tessa Gormon, another court-appointed prosecutor. Gormon, too, represented the Western District of Washington and was ultimately replaced by Floyd.
Donald Kinsella, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York, also faced the ire of the White House earlier this year for daring to do his job unclouded by the interests of the administration. Kinsella was appointed in February by a panel of federal judges, but much like Rogoff, was fired within hours.
The New York State Bar Association condemned Kinsella’s abrupt ousting, describing acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s interference at the time as an “insult to separation of powers and the administration of justice.”
“While it is hardly surprising given the president’s regular abandonment of even the veneer of independence for the DOJ, it is no less appalling,” the organization wrote in a statement.
Blanche is currently in the midst of his own confirmation hearings to officially take on the role of attorney general. Hundreds of former federal prosecutors—including some of his own ex-colleagues—have urged the Senate to deny him the opportunity.