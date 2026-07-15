Trump Intel Pick Ties Himself in Knots to Avoid Saying Who Won in 2020
Jay Clayton was very clear on who was certified in 2020, but he never actually said who won.
Six years later, Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election conspiracy is still going strong.
During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday, Trump’s pick to run National Intelligence—Jay Clayton—refused to plainly acknowledge who won the 2020 election, admitting only after a lengthy back-and-forth with Maine Senator Angus King that Joe Biden “became the president of the United States.”
Clayton initially said Biden had been certified, during an exchange with ranking member Mark Warner. But he grew testy when King revisited the subject.
“Who won the 2020 election?” asked King.
“I’ve answered that question, I’m not going to get into that,” Clayton rebuffed, throwing his hands in the air.
“You have not answered that question,” insisted King. “Who won the 2020 election? It’s a pretty simple question.”
“I’ll give you the same answer. My answer to the chairman was, he asked me if I’m an election denier. I’m not an election denier. Joe Biden was certified as the president, he went through his process, he went through our electoral process. I can tell you that I was in my seat at the FCC and—” Clayton said, before King again insisted that he answer the question.
“Who won the 2020 election?” repeated King.
“As I said, he went through our processes, and Joe Biden became the president of the United States,” Clayton said.
“I’m going to ask you one more time—” King said, before Clayton interjected that he had only appeared on the Capitol to “talk about my qualifications.”
“One of your qualifications is you told us you’re going to hold truth to power, and you won’t answer a very simple question,” King said. “You have not answered. Saying Joe Biden was certified is not an answer.”
Later in the hearing, Senator Mark Kelly picked up where King left off, asking Clayton “why Joe Biden was certified as the winner of the 2020 election.”
“I really—going back to my constitutional law here—I don’t want to get in a debate about this, but I believe he had the most electoral votes,” Clayton responded.
“So he won the election?” pressed Kelly.
“He followed our process, had the most electoral votes, was declared the winner,” Clayton continued, laughing.
“And who has the most electoral votes? Is it the person who wins, or the person that loses?” asked Kelly.
“I think that’s your characterization,” Clayton shrugged.
When Senator Jon Ossoff again brought up the topic, Clayton stopped trying to answer altogether.
“Isn’t it humiliating to be unable to answer this question, to have to indulge the president’s delusions?” Ossoff pressed. But Clayton was unmoved.