Trump Intel Pick Ties Himself in Knots to Avoid Saying Who Won in 2020

“As I said, he went through our processes, and Joe Biden became the president of the United States,” Clayton said.

“I’m going to ask you one more time—” King said, before Clayton interjected that he had only appeared on the Capitol to “talk about my qualifications.”

“One of your qualifications is you told us you’re going to hold truth to power, and you won’t answer a very simple question,” King said. “You have not answered. Saying Joe Biden was certified is not an answer.”