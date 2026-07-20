Trump Reveals His Real Height While Crashing World Cup Celebrations

For years, Trump has claimed to be six feet and three inches tall. His past two annual physical reports published in April 2025 and April 2026 have confirmed this, asserting that the president is 75 inches tall—equal to six feet and three inches.

But a video shared Sunday on social media by the White House showed Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, the six-foot-three-inch captain of Spain’s national football team known as Rodri, towering over Trump. If both men are supposedly the same height, why does Trump appear so much shorter?

.@POTUS congratulates Spain captain Rodri on winning the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup Golden Ball award pic.twitter.com/qle8N0HQ3l — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 19, 2026

Considering soccer cleats only add about an inch maximum of height, it seems unlikely Rodri’s footwear is responsible for the difference. In the video, Trump appears much closer in height to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who is reportedly only five feet and 11 inches tall.