Trump Reveals His Real Height While Crashing World Cup Celebrations
Could Donald Trump possibly be shrinking?
Trump towers?
Donald Trump’s presence loomed large over FIFA’s World Cup Finals on Sunday—but footage from the event has sparked speculation that the president’s actual stature may be smaller than he claims.
For years, Trump has claimed to be six feet and three inches tall. His past two annual physical reports published in April 2025 and April 2026 have confirmed this, asserting that the president is 75 inches tall—equal to six feet and three inches.
But a video shared Sunday on social media by the White House showed Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, the six-foot-three-inch captain of Spain’s national football team known as Rodri, towering over Trump. If both men are supposedly the same height, why does Trump appear so much shorter?
Considering soccer cleats only add about an inch maximum of height, it seems unlikely Rodri’s footwear is responsible for the difference. In the video, Trump appears much closer in height to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who is reportedly only five feet and 11 inches tall.
The debate about Trump’s height has been going on for decades. In 1999, Trump told Maureen Dowd of The New York Times that his seemingly diminutive stature was merely a trick of the camera. “I photograph short. I’m six foot three,” he said.
As recently as last month, the president appeared much shorter than Republican Senator John Thune, who is widely reported to be six feet and four inches tall. In response to those photographs, The Daily Beast’s Joanna Coles suggested that Trump was actually getting shorter. “He’s shrinking into the giant shrimp that Steve Bannon said that he was,” Coles said. “I think that Donald Trump is literally shrinking as we see him.”
It’s certainly not impossible. It’s a scientific fact that people can get shorter as they age, and last month, Trump officially became an octogenarian. Still, the president clearly feels the need to lie about his height, when Americans can see for themselves that the president just doesn’t measure up.