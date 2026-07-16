An FBI evidence-gathering team was spotted at the pool Wednesday afternoon, meticulously documenting the pool’s crime-covered floor with laser-scanning and measuring equipment. An FBI spokesperson confirmed the bureau’s presence at the scene to The New York Times, explaining that the FBI was assisting the U.S. Park Police in investigating damage to the pool liner.

Trump originally claimed that renovating the Reflecting Pool would cost $1.8 million, but that hasn’t been the case. Records indicate that the Trump administration spent at least $14.7 million on the first renovation of the Reflecting Pool, and has spent even more in the latest attempt to fix it, bringing the overall tally closer to $16 million.

The money was spent in an apparently futile effort to rid the premises of a relentless algal bloom that returned to the pool shortly after the monument’s reopening. The Trump administration referred to the flourishing flora as “residual algae” that had been laying dormant in the pool’s water supply lines during the renovation. Its return, nonetheless, turned the water acid green.