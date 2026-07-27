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Trump Admin Demands Emergency Room Records in Alarming Move

A tiny federal agency is trying to force hospitals to hand over emergency room records—including all personal identifying information.

An empty hospital bed
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Trump administration is trying to get medical records from emergency room visits through the Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC.

KFF Health News reports that the small federal agency responsible for protecting Americans from faulty household appliances is now demanding that hospitals turn over personally identifiable medical records. Earlier this year, the CPSC started pressuring hospital executives to share the data with a private contractor, ostensibly to overhaul its system for tracking consumer-product-related injuries at hospitals.

The CPSC is seeking records on everything from broken bones to vaccine reactions, and even suicide attempts. In emails to hospital executives, a CPSC official asked that the hospitals provide personally identifiable information from patients, including names, addresses, and diagnoses, to contractor Konza Health. In turn, Konza Health told health executives that providing this information was “mandatory” or “required.”

The CPSC wants at least 100 hospitals to provide this information by the end of 2026, according to an agency memo. But hospital attorneys and health industry experts are concerned about the agency’s legal authority to collect medical records, its ability to keep such records safe, and whether it is following the laws in making such sweeping changes.

“The whole thing is troubling,” Sharona Hoffman, a professor of health law at Case Western Reserve University, told KFF Health News, saying that patient privacy will be at risk. “If this company really is collecting identifiable information, that is worrisome for patients.”

The requests could also violate federal privacy law, as well as laws preventing federal authorities from mandating the reporting of private health data. The CPSC’s operating manual previously instructed hospitals not to include patients’ private information, such as “names, birthdates, or addresses” in case reports.

Last year, President Trump fired the CPSC’s three Democratic board members, and the Supreme Court let the firings stand after they were challenged in court. KFF Health News also found that 63 career staffers left the agency in 2025, the most for any year in a decade. The administration has sought private health information to help its mass deportation agenda, its anti-vaccination agenda, and its assault on federal workers. What dark plans does it have this time?

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Iran War Casualties Increase as Pentagon Quietly Changes Its Math

The Defense Department is trying to make it harder to understand the total casualty number from this war.

President Donald Trump walks in one direction while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth walks in the other.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The Pentagon has once again changed the Iran war casualty number, adding 142 new wounded soldiers to its count over the weekend—bringing the total to 624 wounded service members and 18 deaths.

The way the Pentagon is reporting the numbers is tricky, splitting the casualty tolls into two separate pages. One page on “Operation Epic Fury” has a casualty count starting on February 28, and another page, titled “Overseas Operations,” begins the count on July 7, when the short-lived ceasefire fell apart and bombings ramped back up. The move raises concerns that the Pentagon is willfully obscuring the numbers to make its failure of a forever war look better on paper.

The Pentagon faced backlash last week after it reduced its casualty totals from 482 wounded and 18 dead. And while Pentagon Press Secretary Joel Valdez told media the reduction was due to “temporary data disruptions,” the Trump administration has refused to include four soldiers killed in recent days in the page on Operation Epic Fury’s death toll.

The Pentagon has been credibly accused of downplaying the severity and number of casualties in the war on Iran. In March, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth referred to an Iranian strike on a U.S. makeshift operations center in Kuwait as “a squirter,” and later whined that coverage of dead troops was only intended to “make the president look bad.” Six soldiers were killed in that strike, with over 30 hospitalized for burns, shrapnel wounds, and brain trauma. And last month, the Pentagon classified soldiers who suffered severe brain injuries in that attack as having “minor” injuries, causing their families to speak out against that decision.

This lack of transparency from the Pentagon is strategic, and ultimately foolish. This war is only dragging on as it grows increasingly unpopular. That will undoubtedly lead to more wounded soldiers and more body bags. Those are impossible to hide.

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Trump Official Crashes Out When Asked About Depleted U.S. Munitions

Joe Biden depleted our munitions. But also, our munitions are not depleted.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz gestures while speaking during a House committee hearing.
Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz

Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, blamed the Biden administration Sunday for depleting the country’s weapons stockpile—but then denied reporting that the country’s weapons stockpile was depleted.

Appearing on NBC News’s Meet the Press, Waltz was asked to respond to a report that the Pentagon had started rationing certain defense weapons in its campaign against Iran as its military assets diminished.

“Is America backing away from a larger military attack because its military stockpile has been depleted?” asked host Kristen Welker.

Waltz insisted that President Donald Trump’s administration had “inherited a depleted situation” from the previous administration, pointing to the war in Ukraine and U.S. strikes against the Houthis, which were also conducted by the Trump administration.

Waltz claimed, however, that the U.S. military “has everything that it needs to conduct this campaign as effectively as it needs to be.”

“The people that are leaking this nonsense deserve to be in jail,” he added.

Waltz couldn’t seem to keep straight whether the reporting was utter “nonsense” or leaked government information punishable by prison time.

Representative Ted Lieu pushed back on Waltz’s finger-pointing in a post on X. The California Democrat noted that many of the weapons that are reportedly running dry were not used by the previous administration in the conflicts Waltz cited.

For example, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defenses missiles that have become severely depleted and are incredibly difficult to replace were never provided to Ukraine, Lieu wrote. And the U.S. has used more Patriot missiles in the last five months of fighting than what was ever sent to Ukraine.

“Stop falsely blaming others and take responsibility for the disastrous Iran war,” Lieu wrote.

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Republican Candidates Told to Distance From Trump to Save Midterms

Even Donald Trump’s own team can see that the Iran war is bad for popularity.

Donald Trump presses his lips together while standing at a podium during the White House Correspondents Dinner.
Eric Lee/Getty Images
Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The Republican Party no longer sees Donald Trump as its golden goose.

With midterms around the corner, the president’s allies are reportedly urging Republican candidates to break from Trump’s rhetoric on the Iran war in order to save their election odds.

“The understanding is pretty damn implicit: The president is going to say what the president is going to say,” a Republican operative working on the party’s midterm races told MS NOW on the condition of anonymity. “You’re not going to have candidates or lawmakers running out to defend the president’s handling of the economy or the war—polling shows that most people don’t agree with his handling.”

The Iran war has done nothing good for America in the 21 weeks since it began. The conflict has so far killed at least 18 U.S. service members and wounded more than 600 others. It has also taken an enormous toll on daily life in the U.S., inflaming the cost of practically everything as shipping companies contend with rising oil costs. As a result, Trump’s approval rating has plummeted, with trust and loyalty rattled even within his base, which is reportedly losing patience with the unyielding violence.

The White House is now basically cutting its losses, allowing midterm-bound Republicans the opportunity to save themselves from Trump’s sinking ship.

“There is less paranoia and more autonomy,” a Republican strategist in Michigan familiar with the national and regional communications of the party told MS NOW. “[Trump] is still doing the work for the incumbents, but giving them space without lashing out.”

Another Republican operative told the network that “nuance has been adopted in Trump 2.0 that wasn’t in 1.0,” noting that if a candidate is in a state “where he can get someone better and more loyal, he’ll do it,” but “if you’re in a state where you’re the best he can get, there’s a deeper comprehension of that reality.”

A fourth GOP operative familiar with the White House’s strategy referred to debates on Iran as a “Democrat trap.”

“If a candidate lets their race become a referendum on Iran, that’s a mistake,” they said.

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Hafiz Rashid/
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Trump Appears to Have Mental Heath Episode as He Posts AI Slop Nonstop

Donald Trump spent all of his Sunday posting deranged AI memes.

Donald Trump wears a red Make America Great Again hat and holds up his phone.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump spent his entire Sunday on a bender, posting nonstop AI images to his Truth Social page for more than six hours.

It started at 11:16 a.m. with an AI image of CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins as transgender model Dylan Mulvaney holding cans of Bud Light, and escalated from there. Bruce Springsteen, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Representative Jerry Nadler, and Trump’s longtime nemesis Rosie O’Donnell were among those targeted in his posting binge. He also posted several flattering photos of himself in mock-up movie posters and, in one instance, standing next to former President John F. Kennedy.

None of the images had any text attached to them, and they were interspersed with some of his campaign photos and pro-Iran war propaganda. At one point, he posted nine Iran war memes three times in a row in the span of just over an hour.

Trump Truth Social post of Kaitlan Collins' face spliced on Dylan Mulvaney's near some Bud Light cans
Trump Truth Social Bruce Springsteen meme (Springsteen wears a I'm Stupid shirt)
Trump holding George Washington to help him from falling off the ledge (mock movie poster)
Trump meme Guardian Angels of the world USA (planes leave a blown up Iran)


It’s pretty clear that the octogenarian president is experiencing cognitive decline and had some kind of episode Sunday. It’s been evident throughout his second term as president, but as of late, he’s thrown a tablet across a room after a bad phone call with world leaders, rambled about the history of paper clips in the middle of a speech, and zoned out in the middle of a photo op. It’s a terrifying thought to realize that we still have two years of Trump occupying the Oval Office with his mental state only growing worse.

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