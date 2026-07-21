Pentagon Not Just Running Out of Weapons—but Also Money

“We need to know what we’re purchasing and why we’re purchasing it,” Democratic Representative Betty McCollum, ranking member of the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, told the Post, noting that other Pentagon officials were “very concerned” about the lack of information they were receiving.

The House is set to vote on a $73 billion defense package this week, more than the $67 billion the administration requested to help it out of the hole it’s dug. That request has not been well received, as most Democrats oppose any new funding for the Iran war.

This news also comes as the U.S. is dealing with a dwindling stockpile of munitions, contributing to the administration’s financial requests.