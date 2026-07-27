Yet Another Republican Congressman Is Under House Ethics Investigation

“The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee,” the committee’s statement read.

Gooden has held office in Texas’s 5th district for seven years, and has been an ally to President Trump for all of them. In 2020, he joined 146 other Republicans in voting to overturn the presidential election results, and he voted against Trump’s impeachment after the January 6 insurrection.

“These are bogus spending allegations perpetrated by dishonest unelected OCC bureaucrats, and as the fifth Texas GOP ally of the President to endure one of these attacks,” Gooden told Fox News’s Liz Elkind. “I am confident the House Ethics Committee will confirm their baseless nature.”