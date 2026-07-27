Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

Yet Another Republican Congressman Is Under House Ethics Investigation

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Republican Representative Lance Gooden.

Representative Lance Gooden
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Representative Lance Gooden

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Texas Republican Representative Lance Gooden. The scope of the probe is unclear at this time.

The committee said it received a referral from the Office of Congressional Conduct last month.

“The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee,” the committee’s statement read.

Gooden has held office in Texas’s 5th district for seven years, and has been an ally to President Trump for all of them. In 2020, he joined 146 other Republicans in voting to overturn the presidential election results, and he voted against Trump’s impeachment after the January 6 insurrection.

“These are bogus spending allegations perpetrated by dishonest unelected OCC bureaucrats, and as the fifth Texas GOP ally of the President to endure one of these attacks,” Gooden told Fox News’s Liz Elkind. “I am confident the House Ethics Committee will confirm their baseless nature.”

A complaint against Gooden was filed to the Office of Congressional Ethics in 2021, alleging that he “purchased 12 assets with a total value ranging from approximately $60,019 and $376,000 without disclosing the transactions” in 2020. While notable, it may or may not be related to the current probe.

Gooden is the second Texas Republican to go under House Ethics investigation this year, following former Republican Representative Tony Gonzales, who was accused of having an affair with ex-staffer who set herself on fire after he ended it and hurt her career. Gonzales resigned in April.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

How Republicans Plan to Talk Around Trump Ahead of Midterms

Senate GOP leadership sent out a memo on how to spin the growing divide between lawmakers and Donald Trump.

Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office.
Eric Lee/Getty Images

The Senate GOP is offering new guidance to party lawmakers on how to rhetorically juggle Donald Trump’s second term agenda with the public furor it has caused.

Internal party messaging reviewed Monday by Politico indicates that Republican leadership is still trying to salvage public perception of the president, on issues ranging from the Iran war to the SAVE America Act.

“On Iran, directly connect the President’s negotiations and strikes to keeping the Strait open and keeping prices low,” one line item read, according to Politico reporter Jordain Carney.

The internal memo also warned Republicans that the “media will try to divide Republicans by asking your boss to pick a ‘side’ in any given question.”

“It’s crucial to reject these false choices. Reject the false choice between the President and Senate leaders: Express support for both,” the memo reads.

The memo advised Republicans on how to handle the ongoing drama between Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who last week snapped at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for suggesting that the president was “running out” of patience with the conservative senator’s inability to force the SAVE Act through the upper chamber.

Offering potential responses to the press, the memo suggests that Republicans nonetheless claim that Trump and Thune are “united and doing an excellent job.” It also recommends that Republicans claim the duo have made American life “affordable,” and have worked together to make Americans “safer by closing our border, deporting violent criminals (Laken Riley Act), cracking down on fentanyl, and strengthening our military.”

“And we all agree that we have to defeat the radical Democrat socialists, who are threatening to undo our progress,” it added.

Meanwhile, the White House seems content with quietly advising midterm-bound Republicans to distance themselves from the president’s talking points as his popularity plummets.

“The understanding is pretty damn implicit: The president is going to say what the president is going to say,” a Republican operative working on the party’s midterm races told MS NOW Monday on the condition of anonymity. “You’re not going to have candidates or lawmakers running out to defend the president’s handling of the economy or the war—polling shows that most people don’t agree with his handling.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Prepares to Scrap 50-Year-Old Radiation Safety Rule

The Trump administration is ready to get rid of a key radiation safety standard.

The Idaho National Laboratory DOME
Natalie Behring/Getty Images
The Idaho National Laboratory DOME, or Demonstration of Microreactor Experiments of the National Reactor Innovation Center, west of Idaho Falls, Idaho, on June 24

The White House wants to get rid of a radiation safety rule that is over 50 years old and has been adopted by other countries.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is looking at eliminating the “as low as reasonably achievable” principle, which mandates that hospitals, nuclear plants, and other facilities keep radiation levels at an absolute minimum, even when they are already below legal limits. The rule would be replaced with a “graded approach” that puts different safety measures in place based on expected radiation exposure levels.

The legal limits for workers and the public would stay the same, and the NRC said that the public would not be any less safe.

“We’re just removing the ambiguity,” NRC Chair Ho Nieh said. “But the standard for exposure to workers and the public, those are not changing. We’re just putting in place greater clarification.”

The nuclear industry is in favor of the move, with its main trade association, the Nuclear Energy Institute, claiming that safety is still a priority.

“We will always continue to look at what we can do to reduce the dose to workers, and maintain our doses to the off-site public as low as possible,” Doug True, chief nuclear officer at the NEI, said to the Associated Press. “It’s not like we’re just going to throw open the doors and let everything run up to the limits.”

But other experts are concerned about what will happen given that the new rule raises permissible radiation limits. Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told the AP that the new proposal could raise radiation doses.

President Trump wants four times as much domestic nuclear energy production to satisfy the growing electricity demand from new data centers powering artificial intelligence. He issued four executive orders in May last year to boost government funding for nuclear power and overhaul nuclear regulations. In doing so, though, the president may get rid of some guardrails that protect Americans from the downsides of nuclear energy.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Confirms He’s Hoarding Billions From Venezuelan Oil

President Trump is refusing to say what happened to the billions his administration took from Venezuelan oil sales.

Donald Trump speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One during a trip to Michigan on July 27.

President Trump still won’t say where exactly the $13 billion of Venezuelan oil revenue that his administration collected has gone.

“There’s some reports that the United States has taken in $13 billion from Venezuela,” a reporter asked Trump at the Air Force One press gaggle on Monday afternoon. “Where is that money going?”

“Thirteen billion from Venezuela? I think even more than that,” Trump replied. “Venezuela, we paid for that war many times over. And that’ll happen with Iran also. We paid for the war many times over.”

“But where’s that money going?”

“No other president can say that for a long time,” Trump continued, ignoring the question. “We had a cost.... We paid for it many many times over. And now, as you know, we have a very good relationship with Venezuela.”

“But where is the money going?” the reporter asked yet again.

“It goes toward running the country.”

“No … the money that the U.S. is taking in, where is that money going?”

“From Venezuela?”

“Yes.”

“Towards running the country. It can go to the military. Congress has to approve it.... We’re taking in a lot of money. Billions and billions of dollars from Venezuela.”

The president couldn’t offer anything close to a straight answer on where those billions went. First, the story was that it’d go back to the Venezuelan people, whom Trump pretends to care about very much. But last week, the Financial Times reported that after six months and two devastating earthquakes, the money is still nowhere to be found. The publication reported that the Trump administration must have collected an estimated $13 billion, though Trump’s statement on Monday is the first hint at an actual number.

The last solid lead we had on that money was when Semafor reported that Trump would be keeping proceeds from the first sale in an offshore bank account based in Qatar. Maybe that has something to do with his nonanswer.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

MAGA Either Hates Trump’s Signature Bill—or Has Never Heard of It

Bad news for Trump: Even his biggest fans aren’t a fan of his “big beautiful bill.”

An attendee wears a “Make America Great Again” t-shirt while speaking to a younger woman whose shirt likely reads "Republicah Girl."
Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images
A kick-off celebration for the “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on June 2

President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” has barely made a dent with American voters, which doesn’t bode well for Republicans in the midterms. 

Almost half of all Americans either can’t explain what it is or have not heard of it, according to a new Politico poll. Those who have heard about it don’t like it, saying that it benefited other people, like wealthy Americans.

With affordability a major political issue, Republicans have tried to rebrand the bill, which doled out tax cuts for rich Americans at the expense of programs like health care, as “Working Families Tax Cuts,” without much success.

“Putting more money in Americans’ pockets. Helping them seize opportunities to get ahead, and creating new pathways to success,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Wednesday on the Senate floor. “That is the Working Families Tax Cuts at work.”

Only about 25 percent of people who voted for Trump in 2024 believe that the bill gave the working class big tax breaks. The fact that the bill included tax deductions for tipped wages and overtime pay, as well as Trump Accounts for children, hasn’t swayed opinions. 

Meanwhile, more than half of Americans—57 percent—believe the Iran war has made things more expensive, according to the poll. Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz has had ripple effects affecting everything from gas prices to fertilizer shortages, hurting farmers along with average Americans. Trump hasn’t done much to defend or even mention the bill in his regular speeches, either. 

This has opened the bill up to attacks from Democrats, who merely have to point to bad economic news to discredit any potential gains. Democratic candidates have also rightfully connected the tax cuts to cuts to food stamps, Medicare, and Medicaid. Politico’s poll found that many Americans say they prefer funding health care and nutrition assistance over some tax breaks. Trump is not doing much to address that sentiment, dismissing affordability as a made-up word and opposing a bipartisan affordable housing bill last week.  

“Trump cuts food assistance and health care. Billionaires get another tax break,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor last week. That seems to be a winning message for November’s midterms for Democrats. 

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington