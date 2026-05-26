Donald Trump Is Going Nuclear

That process began only weeks later, when actual DOGE guys appeared at the NRC’s headquarters in June. Adam Blake, an investor and former CEO of various energy and AI companies, was detailed to the NRC as the agency’s new DOGE lead. He arrived with a retinue of other lawyers and staff, kicking off a cascade of personnel and institutional changes at the NRC that effectively folded the agency under the authority of the DOE and the White House. Part of that work had already been accomplished under an executive order from February, in which the president had claimed a right of approval over the agency’s rulemaking. Beginning in June, DOGE staff and the president also began implementing more direct forms of control. On the 16th, Trump fired Christopher Hanson, a Democratic appointee and the former chair of the NRC’s five-person commission. A steering committee was then stood up and staffed with DOGE affiliates to implement Trump’s executive orders, including the rewriting of the agency’s rules.

So far, their recommendations have suggested changing environmental-impact reviews, cutting the number of inspections for operating plants, allowing nuclear workers to sustain higher doses of radiation, and sunsetting the NRC’s aircraft impact assessment, which requires nuclear power plants to demonstrate that a large plane crashing into the reactor would not produce to a major release of radioactivity. Many of these reforms have been long-standing desiderata of the nuclear industry, and the last few years have seen several legislative efforts to speed up NRC licensing, most recently with the ADVANCE Act, passed during Biden’s last year in office. Under Trump, they are being carried out by fiat. In a recent ProPublica article, a young DOE lawyer who had entered government through DOGE, Seth Cohen, is reported to have commented during an internal meeting: “Assume the NRC is going to do whatever we tell the NRC to do.”

“It’s one thing to challenge the status quo and try to innovate,” said Scott Morris, the former number two at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. “It’s another to try to go behind closed doors and blow the whole thing up.”

I talked with a number of people who expressed profound concerns about these developments. Scott Morris was number two at the NRC when he retired in May 2025, the same week that Blake, Cohen, and other DOGE staff first turned up at the agency. Morris voted for Trump twice, and he is personal friends with Trump’s choice for the current NRC chair, Ho Nieh, who used to work for Morris when he was a senior resident inspector in the 1990s. Even so, Morris has lately been outspoken in his concerns about what has gone on at the NRC. “I understand the desire for innovation. I support that. I desire efficient regulation,” Morris said. But he insisted that reforms needed to be done the right way. “It’s one thing to challenge the status quo and try to innovate. It’s another to try to go behind closed doors and blow the whole thing up.” Probably the thing that bothered Morris the most was the lack of transparency in the new dispensation. At the NRC, the license applications and all the correspondence between the regulator and the applicant are made available online. In the new pathways created through the DOE, there are no plans to make the regulatory work public. “I’m a government-in-the-sunshine guy,” he said. “I’m a prove-it-to-me guy. I’m not just going to take your freaking word for it.”