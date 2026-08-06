Editor’s Note: Welcome to The TNR Blue Book. It’s our new daily newsletter that covers Congress and much more, but with a distinctly TNR twist: Our focus will be strictly on Democrats, liberal and progressive groups, and the fight to take back power and save democracy. Every morning, you’ll get a rundown of late-breaking news, what Democrats on Capitol Hill are thinking, quick hits on what you need to know nationally, the latest on what’s coming out of the think tanks and activist groups, short interviews with progressive newsmakers and authors, and more (including some humor and political trivia!). There’s nothing else out there like it.
Inside Washington
Will this bill save Social Security, or kill it?
A new piece of legislation aims to avert a Social Security crisis by fast-tracking a solution before cuts are imminent. But Democrats are torn: Some say, far from saving the program, the bill could give Republicans an opening to raise the retirement age or cut benefits.
The bipartisan bill, dubbed the Protecting Retirement Opportunities and Maintaining Income Security for Everyone, or PROMISE, Act, calls for the nonpartisan Social Security Advisory Board, or SSAB, to come up with a legislative framework to keep Social Security solvent for at least 50 more years. The act, which senators debated in a Finance Committee hearing on Wednesday, also requires the House and Senate to debate, amend, and vote on the bill on a condensed timeline, with just 100 hours of floor time allotted for it.
Critics like Senator Bernie Sanders say there’s insufficient oversight of the SSAB drafting process and that the tight voting timeline means a lame-duck Congress could be deciding the future of Social Security. “Social Security is the most important program facing the American people, and we need a serious way forward,” Sanders told The New Republic. “I don’t think a serious way forward is having folks who have either been defeated for election or who are retiring making the key decisions.”
Senator Tim Kaine, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, said he understands the desire to start this process when there isn’t a Republican governing trifecta, but that there’s a downside to further delay. “If you wait until it’s right up against the deadline, you traumatize a lot of people who think maybe [Congress] won’t come up with a solution,” he said. “So our goal is to start the discussion earlier.”
A report released by the Social Security Board of Trustees in early June found that the Social Security Trust Fund will only be able to cover 78 percent of benefits in 2032, which means that without congressional action, Americans who receive Social Security benefits will see theirs reduced by 22 percent. Based on the average benefit of $2,071 per month, that would amount to a monthly cut of $450. More than 70 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. One estimate suggests that this cut could push more than three million seniors and people with disabilities into poverty.
Some progressive senators suggested Wednesday that the impending cliff is all the more reason to have a freshly elected Congress address the issue directly, rather than relying on the SSAB to determine the path forward.
Sanders pointed to his own proposal for Social Security, as well as Senator Elizabeth Warren’s, as potentially the best paths forward. Both Sanders and Warren support lifting the cap on taxable income to generate more revenue for Social Security. Currently, the Social Security payroll tax only applies to the first $184,500 workers earn. Someone who makes $60,000 per year, for example, will pay 6.2 percent of every dollar they earn into Social Security. Someone who makes $500,000, though, will only pay that 6.2 percent tax on the first $184,500 of their income. Warren suggests eliminating the cap altogether, and Sanders wants to subject all income over $250,000 to the payroll tax.
“If you’re a nurse or an electrician, you pay taxes with every paycheck. If you’re a billionaire and you’re good with your accountant and you know your lawyer, you can pay little or nothing; that’s not right,” explained Senator Ron Wyden, who started his career as the co-founder of Oregon’s Gray Panthers, an advocacy organization for the elderly.
Removing the cap while providing benefit credit for those earnings could raise an additional $3.4 trillion over the next 10 years, according to one estimate. That revenue would close nearly half of the 75-year funding gap.
Progressives like Sanders and Warren also worry that the SSAB, left to its own devices, might propose policies like raising the retirement age, privatizing the program, or reducing cost-of-living adjustments.
“We have very different approaches to resolving the upcoming Social Security cliff, and Republicans more than once have tried to put together commissions, hoping that Democrats will give them cover for their preferred solution: cutting the benefits. I won’t be a partner to that,” Warren said.
The AARP, whose executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer, Nancy LeaMond, testified in the Finance Committee hearing on Wednesday, seems to agree with progressives on this. “Your legislation would require an unelected, four-member Advisory Board to put together a 50-year solvency plan in just over a month, with little time for deliberation and limited public input,” LeaMond wrote in a July letter opposing the bill. “If they are unsuccessful, any two members of Congress could force votes on their plans in just a few weeks.” She likewise criticized the prospect of “fast-tracked floor debates in the lame-duck session of Congress, just after the November elections, when departing Members are completely unaccountable to voters.”
Sanders sent a “Dear Colleague” letter to Democrats on Monday expressing the same concerns.
Kaine noted on Wednesday that the bill still provides opportunity for amendments and floor debate. “If it’s not getting 60 votes, it ain’t happening. So that means we’re all going to get to have our input,” he said. “I view the PROMISE Act as the jump ball. Somebody’s got to throw the jump ball up to start the game.”
—Emma Janssen
Outside Washington
Does Doug Jones have a shot in Alabama?
Amid all the primaries coverage this week, you may have missed the remarkable finding that Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville—a 2020 election denier with a history of Islamophobic and racist remarks—is leading Democrat Doug Jones by only 49–41 in the Alabama governor’s race, despite 56 percent of respondents in that poll identifying as Republican. Granted, it was a weird news item: Those numbers were pulled from a poll funded by a national school-choice advocacy group called the “yes. every kid. foundation.” that was aiming to showcase the potential political payoff of supporting school choice. But when Tuberville and Jones last faced off, in the 2020 Senate race, Tuberville beat Jones by 20 points. So in that context—and given that there hasn’t been much polling on this race so far—the poll was guaranteed to make headlines. “If you’re a Democrat, I’m Lloyd Christmas telling you there’s a chance,” wrote Josh Moon at the Alabama Political Reporter on Wednesday, noting that this poll was conducted before Tuberville alienated a bunch of people with “scorched earth” comments against Social Security and in favor of data centers. “And if you’re a Republican supporting Tuberville,” Moon added, “I’m telling you that you’ve still got a two-score lead, but the other team is at the goal line and your quarterback keeps throwing interceptions.”
Elsewhere:
- CalMatters reporter Rachel Becker explains, for laypeople, why the ongoing policy negotiations over Colorado River water usage are so very complicated—and why neither the “rough parameters” released by Trump’s Interior Department last week nor the cuts that will be announced “any day” now are going to meet the urgent need for a long-term, comprehensive plan. “Building anything to store, move, or make more water typically takes decades and billions of dollars. Without longer-term certainty about how states will share the river’s water supply among 40 million people, millions of acres of agriculture, and two states in Mexico—cities and irrigation providers are struggling to plan how to close the gaps,” writes Becker.
- Big news for avocado fans and both hobbyist and professional plant breeders: Scientists have finally identified the gene that determines when during the day the trees open their female flowers versus their male ones—a daily sex-change ritual each avocado plant performs that’s been puzzling scientists for over a century.
—Heather Souvaine Horn
The Ideas Factory
The Roosevelt Institute drops a new policy brief on “The Economics of the Last and Next Social Security Reform,” arguing that the typical thesis about Social Security’s insolvency—”people live longer and have fewer kids, ergo, Social Security is running out of money”—is flawed. “Social Security is a reflection of, and is supported by, the strength of the economy,” economist Kathryn Anne Edwards argues in the brief. “Who is working, how much they earn, how healthy they are, and how much they save matter more than the head count. People could live longer, have fewer kids, and have a solvent Social Security if workers earned enough money.”
The Open Markets Institute has filed an amicus brief in the Justice Department’s antitrust case against Google, arguing against a court ruling that allows Google to continue “pay[ing] companies such as Apple and browser developers to make Google Search the default search engine.” Brief author and OMI policy counsel Tara Pincock said in the organization’s press release, “If the court allows those payments to continue, the remedy will leave the monopoly largely intact.”
It’s becoming increasingly clear that voters’ views on Trump’s economic policies—particularly the inflationary effects of the war on Iran, as well as the never-ending array of arbitrary tariffs—are going to be a major factor in the November midterms. Pew Research’s recent findings on this were pretty stark: In the first six months of the year, the number of respondents saying they expected the economy to improve in the next year sank from 31 percent to 23 percent. Democrats have thought the economy and Trump’s handling of it was terrible throughout, so the big takeaway was how much of this is being “driven by a shift among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents.” The share of that demographic rating the economy highly has fallen from 49 percent to 41 percent, and the percentage of them saying that Trump’s policies are to blame has risen from 18 percent to 28 percent.
—Heather Souvaine Horn
In Closing
Here’s Why That’s B.S.
Did Jeanine Pirro have any other choice?
Trump is furious with U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro for dropping the nonsensical Reflecting Pool “vandalism” case. But this wasn’t a principled stand. Watch TNR’s Edie Olmsted explain the story, here.
Political Trivia Question of the Day
As the anniversary of Richard Nixon’s resignation approaches (it’s next Sunday), we’ll toss out a couple Watergate-related questions. Today, the easier one: What was the name of Nixon’s secretary who acknowledged that she “accidentally” erased up to 18.5 minutes of a taped Oval Office conversation between Nixon and aide H.R. Haldeman? (Sign up for The Blue Book to find the answer in tomorrow’s newsletter.)