What Bernie and AOC Get Wrong About Data Centers

The deeper issue is what kind of society we become if we don’t. The race-to-deploy logic treats speed as the only value and communities as obstacles to be managed. That is not a vision of technological progress. It is a vision of technological imposition, one that differs from classic twentieth-century authoritarian models only in its corporate rather than state sponsorship. This is why the local fights matter beyond their immediate geography. Last month, in Lee County, North Carolina, nearly 200 residents packed a commissioners’ meeting to demand a moratorium on what would be the only fracking-powered data center in the United States, a proposal to drill into unstable ground above unmapped coal mines to fuel servers for a crypto-mining operation. Lee County isn’t just deciding about their aquifer. They’re determining whether anyone besides tech companies gets a say at all. The better answer to China is not to match its indifference to local communities. It is to demonstrate what authoritarian states cannot: that a free people can govern powerful technology through legitimate deliberation rather than fiat, whether that fiat comes from a politburo or a board of directors.

The politicians on both sides of the aisle racing to support AI risk repeating a familiar pattern. The free trade agreements of the 1990s were justified as necessary for national competitiveness, but the communities that would lose their manufacturing base were not meaningfully consulted. The furniture and textile factories that employed generations of my family and neighbors never returned. These job losses became what one study calls the “economic underpinnings of the drug epidemic” in small towns. The fallout reshaped the electorate in ways that still destabilize American politics. Insisting that rural counties be allowed to pause and debate before their tax dollars, water, and electricity subsidize the very data centers fueling the next major displacement is not Luddism. It is a refusal to repeat a procedural failure that treated loss as something to be managed rather than decided.

The Sanders-AOC bill may not pass this Congress. But the local moratoriums will keep coming, and the coalitions behind them will keep growing. The bill’s value may lie less in its legislative prospects than in the legitimacy it confers on a movement that was already winning without federal sponsorship. The question now is whether that movement’s energy gets channeled into a framework capacious enough to hold its full coalition, or whether it narrows into something that feels, to rural conservatives, like someone else’s cause.