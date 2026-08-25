Democrats Demand Answers on Jared Kushner’s Shady Albania Land Deal
Jamie Raskin is leading the charge to expand an existing probe of the presidential aide’s ethical abuses and self-dealing.
Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are expanding their probe of Jared Kushner’s alleged foreign corruption to include his suspicious purchase of land in Albania from a suspected gangster.
In April, ranking member Jamie Raskin launched an investigation accusing Kushner of serving as “Special Envoy for Peace” in the Middle East, while soliciting millions of dollars from Gulf monarchies. Kushner never responded to the letter.
In a letter sent Tuesday, Democrats updated their probe to include his latest shady dealings in Albania.
Kushner purchased the land for more than $120 million from Arthur Shehu, a suspected criminal with a history of drug trafficking. For years, the Albanian government has claimed that Shehu used fraudulent documents and forged Ottoman-era land records to claim ownership of large swaths of coastal property. Despite warnings from local residents, Kushner proceeded with the purchase of disputed land, sparking massive protests and violence.
Since returning to aid the Trump administration in its negotiations with Iran, Lebanon, and Ukraine, Kushner has continued to operate his investment firm, Affinity Partners, and court foreign funding.
“This episode reflects both your essential frivolousness as an erstwhile representative of the United States and the Trump-Kushner family’s overriding and seemingly insatiable appetite for engaging in political and financial corruption,” Raskin wrote in the letter. “While acting as our nation’s chief negotiator to end several international conflicts created or exacerbated by your father-in-law’s administration, you have taken the time to start another fraud-related international incident all by yourself.”
Lawmakers demanded that Kushner provide them with all records on any real estate, business deals, or protests in Albania by September 7.