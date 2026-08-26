Trump to Put Himself Front and Center in Midterms as Popularity Tanks
Donald Trump’s winning strategy is to focus on himself.
President Donald Trump wants to turn the midterm elections into a Trumpfest, in what could be a massive gift to Democratic lawmakers.
The Atlantic reported Tuesday that Trump met with his top political advisers early this month to create a strategy for spending his super PAC’s $400 million war chest ahead of November. Trump’s solution in the face of apparent Democratic favorability? To buy advertisements focusing on his own record, according to three people familiar with the meeting.
House and Senate Democrats are planning to use the election as a referendum on the president, Trump told his advisers. He wanted to double down by highlighting his scant victories. “Go look at the clips,” the president instructed his staff, one person told The Atlantic. “I cite accomplishments all the time.”
It’s no secret that Trump is the Republicans’ best communicator (yikes), but the president’s so-called “Golden Age” isn’t going so well. His choice to turn November’s midterm elections into a Trumpfest comes as his approval ratings have hit a record low and his disastrous policies are threatening to alienate even his most staunch supporters.
Things have gotten so bad that Republican candidates are actively distancing themselves from the president and his lackeys. Trump is about to make that a lot harder.