Trump Brags About How Much Dolly Parton Liked Him—Here Are the Facts

Parton died on Tuesday at the age of 80.

Trump on Dolly Parton: "She really liked me, I will tell you" pic.twitter.com/Ha39wOXnlo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2026

Trump is using the death of a universally beloved artist as an opportunity to talk about himself. It’s much easier to make claims about how someone felt or didn’t feel once they’re no longer here to make it known themselves.

And for what it’s worth, nothing about Parton suggested some secret support for Trump. She was an outspoken advocate for the queer community and spoke out against a transgender ban in Tennessee in 2023, saying she just wanted everyone “to be treated good.” In 2020, she stated that “of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter?” She was also vaccinated against Covid-19 and donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University, which helped fund the Moderna vaccine.